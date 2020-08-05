PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools has announced its remote learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The following are the parameters of the plan:
• Each lesson for distance learning shall equate to the time a typical child would spend working on the assignment/assessment in the teacher’s class, in the judgment of the teacher, and to the extent possible in the given circumstances.
• Teachers are required to have lessons available on a Google platform for parents and students to be able to access materials if the buildings are closed for an extended period of time.
• All students will have access to learning materials through various platforms including but not limited to paper copies and internet accessibility.
• Lesson assignments/assessments shall be graded in the same manner and validity as other lessons.
• Students are to complete assignments according to the due date. Each teacher will determine whether, or how long, late work will be accepted and scored.
• Students who do not complete and return their distance learning assignments or assessments, either electronically or paper/pencil, within the given time, will receive an incomplete or failing grade. Reasonable effort will be made to help the student successfully complete and return the work.
• Remote learning shall be put into effect and packets/online learning modules shall be distributed under the direction of the superintendent, in compliance with the Governor, OOH, and local health officials.
• Special education staff including preschool and therapist will follow guidelines established by the ODE Office of Exceptional Children. Preschool staff will follow mandates according to ODJFS and Ohio licensing.
Responsibilities:
• Using the Google platform, teachers will be responsible for lessons, including creating tutorials for teaching new material and for providing a review,
assignments, and assessments.
• In a timely manner, communicate with families/students grading/reviewing completed assignments and assessments, keep progress book up-to-date, including comments so students/parents can readily access their progress.
• Check and respond to email throughout the workday.
• Participate in staff, TBT meetings, and professional development.
• Attend ETR/IEP/IAT meetings scheduled during regular school hours, as requested by the SPED department.
• Intervention Specialists must maintain compliance with IEP goals, minutes, and timelines.
• Each building principal will assign daily responsibilities for non-teaching staff.
Communication Tool:
• All teachers will use the Google platform to communicate with students and parents.
• All teachers will attempt to make at least one contact with each of their students/families per week on an individual basis as needed.
• Middle/high school teachers will contact students via email and virtual meetings with phone calls as needed on an individual basis.
• Special education staff — intervention specialists and therapists will attempt to make contact with students who are on their caseload on a weekly basis or according to the required minutes as outlined in the student’s IEP.
• When contact cannot be made with a student or the family, personal wellness checks are made by the School Resource Officer and/or Building Principal.
Student Accountability:
• Students are to complete assignments according to the due date.
• Students who do not return their work completed will receive a score of O for that assignment/assessment. Each teacher will determine whether, or how long, late work will be accepted and scored.
• Students/families need to respond to the teacher’s attempts to communicate with them.
• Students/families need to reach out to teachers via email or their school phone extension if they have questions about the materials they are learning.
• Students with internet access are expected to participate in virtual learning opportunities upon teacher request.
• Students who have connectivity issues or are refusing to complete work will be given additional options.
• The grading scale will remain the same as in the student handbook.
• Student attendance will be monitored through participation within the Google platform, completed assignments, assessments, and attending virtual learning opportunities.
