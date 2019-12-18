PAULDING — The Board of Education at Paulding Exempted Village Schools has approved plans for a new press box at the Paulding Athletic Complex, with the expected completion date being the fall of 2020.

These plans include new men’s and women’s restrooms, a new concession stand, offices, storage area, and a large area for media, coaches and athletic department help at athletic events.

This will be a great addition to our community and our athletic facilities, and we are extending an invitation to local businesses and community members to get involved with this project and show your support of Paulding athletics.

Anyone interested in being involved with the construction process is asked to contact Tyler Arend at t_arend@pauldingschools.org. Anyone interested in making a donation to the project and being recognized on the donor display, is asked to reach out to the Paulding County Area Foundation.

Donations may be written to Paulding County Area Foundation, with “Paulding press box” in the memo line, and sent to 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, Ohio 45879.

