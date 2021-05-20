Paulding Elyse Manz

Elyse Manz
Parents: Samuel and Shelby Manz, Paulding.
Activities and awards: Honor grad, all A's honor roll, National Honor Society secretary, cross country, chorus, women's quartet, Young Group, youth group.
Post-high school plans: Elyse will study to be an occupational therapy assistant at James A. Rhodes State College, on a John Paulding VFW Scholarship, a Gorman Family Trust Scholarship, a Paulding Education Association Scholarship, a JP Crain Family Scholarship, and a Jacob Scholarship.
