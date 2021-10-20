OAKWOOD — Kylee Miller of the Paulding Education Association (PEA) addressed the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education concerning ongoing negotiations between the two groups during the regular meeting of the board Tuesday evening at Oakwood Elementary School.
In addition, the board learned about an upcoming open house at the Paulding County Opportunity Center (the former Parc Lane Training Center), a donation made to the school to purchase a new wood planer, and was given an update on the SOAR after-school program.
Miller, a kindergarten teacher at Oakwood Elementary School, was in attendance with 40 other educators, many wearing red shirts with #PEASTRONG on the back.
The following is Miller's address to the board:
"Thank you for the opportunity to share, my name is Kylee Miller, I am a proud 2001 graduate of Paulding High School, and a proud teacher at Oakwood Elementary since 2008.
"I didn't always want to be a teacher, I started in the nursing field, dabbled in engineering and finally landed on education when I had an 'A-ha' moment in college.
"I realized I was born to teach and to touch the lives of my students. I'm passionate about providing learning opportunities that advance my students' knowledge, as well as their emotional well-being. I knew that when I went away to school, that I also wanted to end up back near the home I knew and loved.
"It saddens me to see the teachers — some that were my own teachers and some that are or will be my own children's teachers — not feel the value we know we are worth. Teachers love our students. We love our jobs. We want to keep our teammates and keep building our schools to be the incredible spaces we dream them to be.
"PEA members, administrators and all staff are putting in their share of work, and then some, every day, week and month. PEA members have brought in non-perishable food items to donate to local food pantries.
"The items on the stage (in the Oakwood Elementary cafeteria) are a representation of just some of the overtime hours worked by members in a given week. This is 673 hours worked over our contracted time in just one week."
PEA members applauded Miller following her remarks. The board did not make a statement in response.
In his report, superintendent Ken Amstutz shared that an open house to tour the Paulding County Opportunity Center, an alternative learning center for students in the Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace districts, will be held Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
"Currently there are 38 students attending there, seven from Wayne Trace, seven from Antwerp and 24 from Paulding," said Amstutz. "That program is doing very well, we've already had one student (from Paulding) finish up his work, and the staff is doing a wonderful job. Overall it's going very, very well."
"In the former Parc Lane building, the Western Buckeye ESC (Educational Service Center) has moved its offices there, and it's been a good fit," added Amstutz. "Once the commissioners get their work completed in the Fritz House, there will be even more space when (Paulding County) Soil and Water move out."
Amstutz also shared that Eagles Aerie 2045 of Paulding recently donated $4,999 to Paulding High School for the purchase of a new wood planer. The donation covered the purchase of a new Laguna PX20 wood planer that will not only be used by students in woods classes, but by students in the agriculture education program.
The superintendent followed with an update on SOAR, telling the board that 45 students at Oakwood Elementary, 42 at Paulding Elementary, and 17 at Paulding Middle School are taking advantage of the program.
"These students don't come every day, but many are here at least one day per week," said Amstutz. "The 102 students we have in the program is a tremendous amount of kids. With school being interrupted several times in the last two years, it's a great opportunity for them to learn, and they are taking advantage of that.
"We want to thank the teaching staff working with the program, as well as the Western Buckeye ESC for working with us to develop this program," added Amstutz.
Amstutz went on to share that a public hearing will be held Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. in the administration board room for public input on use of IDEA Part B (special education) funds.
In other business, the board:
• approved one-year contracts for the following individuals: Linda Baumle, bus driver, effective Oct. 20; and Kynzie Edwards, Paulding Elementary aide, effective Oct. 18.
• accepted the resignation of Amy Kennedy, middle/high school cook, effective Oct. 15. Kennedy served the district for 23 years.
• OK'd the following one-year extracurricular contract, effective for 2021-22: Jennifer Dietz, high school cheer advisor (winter); Kynzie Edwards, volunteer high school cheer advisor (winter); Jessica Schultz, junior high cheer advisor (winter); and Travis Keeran, volunteer junior high boys' basketball.
