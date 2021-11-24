PAULDING — On Tuesday morning, the Paulding Education Association and the Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education reached an agreement on their contract.
Said Ken Amstutz, superintendent of Paulding schools, “It’s nice to have everything done and squared away before the end of the year. Hopefully the board and administration fell it’s a fair deal.”
Amstutz said that the new agreement “corrected some inconsistencies and cleared up the salary schedule to make it more fair for new teachers.”
The contract marks the end of months long negotiating between teachers and the board that began on Apr. 12 without reaching an agreement. The contract formally expired on June 30.
Gary Gilbert, president of the Paulding Education Association was contacted for comment on Tuesday but was unavailable for comment.
At the meeting, three items on the agenda were all handily passed:
• a new contract between teachers and the board, effective for July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024 was formally approved;
• the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) #550, the non-teaching staff, and the board approved a memorandum of understanding that updated revised insurance language and pay schedules, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023;
• and the board approved a one-time COVID Learning Recovery Stipend for administrative staff that is equal to 3% of their current salary.
