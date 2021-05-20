Paulding Deyton Price

DEYTON PRICE
Top Scholar
Parents: Jeffrey and Wendy Price, Paulding.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society, honors diploma, honor roll, football team captain, football leadership council, Coach Clark Leadership award, NWC Football second team and honorable mention, track most improved runner, Paulding FFA chapter scholar award, student council vice president and member, class officer, basketball, baseball, football, track, drama department, FFA, choir, Paulding Relay for Life.
Post-high school plans: Deyton will study business and finance at The Ohio State University at Newark on a 2021 VH Cooper Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.