Paulding Deyton Price

Price

DEYTON PRICE

Top Scholar

Parents: Jeffrey and Wendy Price, Paulding.

Activities and awards: National Honor Society, honors diploma, honor roll, football team captain, football leadership council, Coach Clark Leadership award, NWC Football second team and honorable mention, track most improved runner, Paulding FFA chapter scholar award, student council vice president and member, class officer, basketball, baseball, football, track, drama department, FFA, choir, Paulding Relay for Life.

Post-high school plans: Deyton will study business and finance at The Ohio State University at Newark on a 2021 VH Cooper Scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments