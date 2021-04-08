Antwerp Elementary donation
Photo courtesy of Antwerp Elementary

Paulding County dog warden David Bash visited Antwerp Elementary School Tuesday to accept a donation from the first and second graders’ ‘Adopt a Pet’ project. During March, the students created “pets” for community members to adopt, with the money raised donated to the Paulding County Dog Kennel. Pictured here are, in front, Emma Kremer (left) and Addie Straley. Standing, from left are: Jayden Fish, Kloe Goudy, Bash, Wesley Hostettler, Gannon Sheehan, Dalton Hines and Oliver McCague.

