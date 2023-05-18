PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education here approved a new administrative post Tuesday and passed a resolution that puts in motion plans for a tax levy renewal.
The district currently has in place an emergency levy — approved in 2018 — to raise $418,250 annually over five years, and will ask for renewal in November.
The resolution of necessity passed Tuesday will be sent to the county auditor to compute tax and millage information.
Treasurer Jacob Thiel indicated in his five-year forecast that the school would be in deficit spending by the end of the five years.
“We are about on track financially with our projections,” said Thiel. “... Biggest expenditures are salaries, wages and benefits at 85%. ... The benchmark you want is around 75%. ... Total revenue is expected to grow by less than 1% annually ... and expenses are expected to grow a little over 4% per year. ... By years 2024-27, we are projected for deficit spending ... .”
In another matter, a new administrative position (district assistant principal) was approved and will be added in the 2023-24 school year.
ESSER III grant funding, general funds and supplemental school improvement funds will be used to fund the position.
Tanya Rickenberg was approved for that position.
Also Tuesday, Caroline Arend, first-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary School, and director of the resident educator program also gave her report to the board about the program. She said that because of recent changes in state laws, the program has been reduced from three years to two.
“This year our program was very successful,” she reported. “We had 11 year-one and year-two educators who completed the program. And we had 11 mentors for those individuals. We had six RESA candidates. RESA stands for Resident Educator Summative Assessment. ... In year three they take the RESA test and put everything that they have learned from the first two years together. They all passed this year and they had two mentors. And we had four year-four candidates who are exploring leadership ... . I was their leadership colleague this year.”
Arend said that her position as program director includes planning, implementing and evaluating the mentors and the program.
“As of April 12, there is a new House bill that says this will become a two-year resident educator program,” she said. “... I have met with my facilitators and other program coordinators and we think this is doable.”
The district has been doing the program for at least 10-12 years and is a required one for all new teachers in the district.
In other news, the board:
• approved the five-year forecast as presented.
• accepted several resignations, approved IT summer help and supplemental extracurricular contracts for the fall.
• met in executive session to consider employment and compensation for a public employee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.