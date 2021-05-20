Patrick Henry Taylor Crawford

TAYLOR CRAWFORD
Parents: Ron and Laurie Crawford, McClure.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society president, FFA chapter president, class president, Spanish club president, student council president, yearbook editor, volleyball, track, seven semesters honor roll, 4.3 GPA, Immanuel Lutheran Church Luther League, Jackson Livestock 4-H.
Post-high school plans: Taylor will study interdisciplinary business management with a minor in Spanish in a pre-professional law track at Miami University, Oxford.
