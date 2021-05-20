Patrick Henry Sydney Rohrs

SYDNEY ROHRS
Top Scholar
Parents: Tony and Kim Rohrs, Malinta.
Activities and awards: Hall of fame honor roll four years, NWOAL Scholar Athlete, highest grade in Americanism and government test of the American Legion, Kieffer Family and Creativity award, honors diploma, 4.4 GPA, student council president, Spanish club president, quiz team captain, National Honor Society, FFA, yearbook editor, varsity golf, track and field, class vice president, St. Paul Lutheran Church youth, student of the year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Post-high school plans: Sydney will study finance at the University of Cincinnati.
