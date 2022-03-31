HAMLER — On Monday evening, the Patrick Henry School Board of Education introduced its latest hire who will fill the soon vacant position of high school principal.
Rob Luderman signed a two-year contract for principal at the district’s high school. He is an Ayersville High School graduate.
After high school he attended Bluffton University where he attained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education, and Bowling Green State University where he attained a master’s degree in education administration and supervision.
Luderman first taught at North Baltimore where he also served as athletic director. He then left there for Ayersville High School to teach math. While at his alma mater he also served as athletic director. Currently he serves as 7-12 principal at Ayersville.
He and his wife have three children and they live in the Patrick Henry School District. Luderman will begin as the district’s principal on Aug. 1.
About the new position, Luderman said, “I am honored an excited by the opportunity to become principal ... . I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents and administration to ensure each student is able to reach their fullest potential throughout their high school careers.”
Superintendent Josh Biederstedt said about Luderman, “I look forward to working with [him] and seeing the continued success of our high school staff and students under his leadership. Mr. Luderman will be a fantastic educational leader for our students, staff and community.”
The board also approved Phase IV of its facility improvements set for this summer. After a large amount of high school improvements in the last phase, this new phase will involve work in the 2004 middle school building.
According to Biederstedt, the 2004 middle school building has its own permanent improvement account, created because of state requirements.
“That money will help the district continue to change the flooring in some of the first-floor classrooms,” said Biederstedt. “Additionally, the work will include removing the existing vinyl composition tile (VCT) in the hallways ... and the installation of epoxy at the high school.”
In addition to that building work, the football field is also slated to have its surface removed and new sod installed.
“These projects will be funded with the remaining certificate of participation (COPs) money and money from existing permanent improvement accounts for the middle school and the district,” Biederstedt said.
He provided information that explained that COPs money is a “type of financing where an investor purchases a share of the lease revenues of a program rather than the bond being secured by those revenues.”
The information further states that “COPs are commonly found in municipal financing as an alternative to municipal bonds.”
