Third grade students from Patrick Henry presented their 'thank you' notes to the school board at Monday's meeting. Presenting the messages are, from left: Avery Meyer, CeCe Meyer, Kenton Weber and Owen Biederstedt.
HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools' board got a special thank you here at Monday evening's organizational/regular meeting.
Some third-grade students gave 'thank you' notes to each of the school board members, as part of "School Board Recognition Month." Dr. Josh Biederstedt, superintendent, reported that the students expressed their gratitude for several things.
"Among the items the students were thankful for was the turf on the playground so the stones don't get in their shoes anymore, the GaGa pit on the playground, their teachers and many other items," Biederstedt intimated.
As required by the state, each school board around the state must hold an organizational meeting at the beginning of each year to determine officers, accept rules for governance and grant authorities to both the treasurer and superintendent. The meeting on Monday had dual purpose organize for the year and to consider regular business for January.
Among the items on the agenda for the board was the hiring of Todd West as archery advisor.
"This supplemental is new because of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the PHEA (Patrick Henry Education Association)," said Biederstedt. "Todd was previously approved for archery, but this clarifies the position."
Additionally, Lori Yungmann was approved as the seasonal manager for winter. Previously, according to Biederstedt, she had been approved as co-manager, but the other individual resigned. Yungmann will now receive the supplement at 100%.
The board approved the 2023-24 school calendar that the superintendent presented.
"The calendar will have students starting on Aug. 24 with the staff starting on Aug. 21," Biederstedt said. "It would include a week off for students in November for Thanksgiving while allowing for conferences during that week that the district had done for the last few years. Christmas break would begin on (Dec.) 21 while students would return on (Jan.) 4 with staff returning on (Jan.) 3. The last day for students would be May 23."
