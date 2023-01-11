third grade students

Third grade students from Patrick Henry presented their 'thank you' notes to the school board at Monday's meeting. Presenting the messages are, from left: Avery Meyer, CeCe Meyer, Kenton Weber and Owen Biederstedt.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Biederstedt

HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools' board got a special thank you here at Monday evening's organizational/regular meeting.


