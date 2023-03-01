Proposed upgrades

Luke George, Patrick Henry athletic director/facilities manager, presents proposed upgrades to the board of education Monday night. According to Superintendent Josh Biederstedt, the upgrades should cost less than $200,000.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Biederstedt

HAMLER — An annual breakfast and athletic weight room upgrades were in the sights of the Patrick Henry Local Schools board during its regular meeting Monday night.


