HAMLER — An annual breakfast and athletic weight room upgrades were in the sights of the Patrick Henry Local Schools board during its regular meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported that the Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast will be held on March 31 in the FFA lab.
Last year was the first for this event which was coordinated by the district and Patrick Henry FFA.
This year’s event will start include a short tour of the campus that will begin at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m.
Contact Hannah Creager to make reservations at hcreager@phpatriots.org, or by calling 419-274-4853.
Reservations are for farmers and ranchers who live/work in the Patrick Henry Local School District.
Those attending the event will enter the school off of Ohio 18 and follow the entrance road to park beside the athletic building. There will be a tent at the outside of the shop entrance.
Athletic Director/Facilities Manager Luke George reported to the board about weight room upgrades. He said that the upgrades will include installation of all-purpose flooring, new weight equipment, new lockers, lighting upgrades and a possible new coat of paint.
Biederstedt estimates that the project will cost less than $200,000 while the district will commit $135,000 from permanent improvement funds. The balance for the project, about $65,000, will have to be raised from private donations through the athletic department, he noted.
On another topic, the board approved a new memorandum of understanding with Deshler Village for a student resource officer.
“The new agreement mirrors the previously existing agreement with few changes ...,” said Biederstedt. “The new resource officer is Dylan Woods. Officer Woods has been on campus for a few weeks and is quickly getting involved with the students and staff.”
In other news, the board:
• accepted the following donations for athletics: $1,000 from Louise Meyer; $2,500 from Ryan and Andrea Meyer; $5,000 from Bruce and Konnie Meyer, $5,000; and $10,000 from PH Athletic Boosters.
• accepted a “generous” donation from an anonymous donor in honor of Beverly and James Jones for the lunch faith account.
• approved the following transfers: $500 from the theater club to high/middle school band; $500 from the theater club to high/middle school choir; $750 from cabaret to high/middle school band; and $750 from the high/middle school choir.
• approved participation in the following funding projects for 2023 fiscal year: school safety and training grant, $4,475.48; and career awareness and exploration, $6,154.33.
• accepted the resignations of Katie Planson, effective Aug. 15, and Amanda Smith, effective Feb. 7.
• approved FMLA leave for Brenda Rosebrock, Karley Lederer and Rich Babcock.
• approved several extracurricular contracts.
