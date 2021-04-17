Eighth-Graders
All A’s
Delaney Barnes
Grace Behnfeldt
Brooke Bouillon
Mariah Boyer
Ava Carrizales
Lincoln Creager
Faith Feehan
Karlie Gubernath
Haylee Haas
Braydin Hoffman
Chloe Howe
Lane Jackson
Hailey Johnson
Bradyn Keith
Madison Legare
Maya Lirot
Nahha Millikan
Kasey Nelson
Jaden Punches
Arianna Raymundo
Olivia Rettig
Raegan Rettig
Nicholas Schortgen
Addyson Stephens
All A’s and B’s
Jaden Bishop
Evelyn Borders
Leah Budny
Derek Crouch
Fiona Freimuth
Mitchell Harmon
Lyla Hogrefe
Cooper Hoops
Jocelyn Loe
Brynn Lust
Shelly Magallanes
Troy Mendoza
Hayden Meyer
Elizabeth Ogan
Marshall Panning
Isabell Rumbaugh
Christian Schwab
Caylee Schwiebert
Illiana Schwiebert
Hanna Tietje
Skyler Wenner
Seth Woods
Avery Wright
Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Mia Amador
Brandon Barton
Riley Brent
Ada Christman
Carys Crossland
Elliana Dishong
Mack Hieber
Noah Keeran
Ashlyn Mullins
Connor Neiderhouse
Mitchell Prigge
Lani Rosebrook
Kenna Rosengarten
Brian Scherdt
Shealin Schmeltz
Calvin Schroeder
Haley Schwiebert
Kelsey Schwiebert
Grant Smith
All A’s and B’s
Alessa Almanza
Alisia Alvarado
Andrew Basinger
Lane Biederstedt
Lana Breece
Wyatt Chamberlain
Wyatt Erford
Sophie Guelde
Alyson Huffman
Mason Jardine
Trinity Johnson
Isabelle King
Akevian Kryder
Koltin Mannin
Linnea Meyer
Claire Piercefield
Carson Prigge
Sophia Rader
Anna Rivera
Gavin Schwiebert
Bailee Stark
Brook Tietje
Kyla Wilson
