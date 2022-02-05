Patrick Henry
Seniors
4.0+
Chloe Baird
Brooke Bostelman
Chase Gillson
Adam Hammad
Ella Meyer
Angeline Parsons
Tyler Rader
Ethan Rohrs
William Seedorf
3.20-3.99
Gage Braden
Kyleigh Breece
Paige Chio
Jimena Gomez
Lucas Harmon
Rheya Hogrefe
Kayla Kruse
Chase Kuhlman
Ryan Kurtz
Jazmine Miranda
Joshua Munding
Tyler Piercefield
Juliana Rader
Addison Vance
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Alexis Wright
Juniors
4.0+
Andrew Baden
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Breckin Maas
Malina Mendez
Donald Meyer
Thomas Pelton
Madison Prigge
Drew Rosengarten
3.20-3.99
Ella Badenhop
Zachary Brent
Ava Budny
Madalen Latta
Kenadie Leonard
Paige Moehrman
Logan Parker
Kaden Rosebrook
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
Mollie Young
Sophomores
4.0+
Izack Badenhop
Paige Boyer
Brooklyn Fry
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Caeley Largen
Mariah Legare
Megan Meyer
Nash Meyer
Brenton Rettig
Kya Seemann
3.20-3.99
Brock Behrman
Brandon Bennett
William Best
Gracianna Biliti
Levi Carpenter
Emily Gillson
Jaxson Guelde
Gace Haas
Riley Holbrook
Lexi Holloway
Brent Joy
Elijah Kistner
Houston Miranda
Brenner Myers
MaKenzie Prigge
Kennedy Rettig
Noah Robinson
Brady Scherdt
Addison Schwab
Gavin Schwiebert
Tayah Shoemaker
Aubrey Sizemore
Thomas Smith
Lillyana Stewart
Noah Tietje
Emma Weasel
Karsyn Weber
Luke Woods
Brennen Yates
Freshmen
4.0+
Delaney Barnes
Evelyn Borders
Mariah Boyer
Lincoln Creager
Karlie Gubernath
Cooper Hoops
Bradyn Keith
Austin Lammers
Madison Legare
Hannah Millikan
Elizabeth Ogan
Olivia Rettig
Raegan Rettig
Addyson Stephens
3.20-3.99
Grace Behnfeldt
Brooke Bouillon
Leah Budny
Ava Carrizales
Daylen Cole
Sullivan Cray
Derek Crouch
Faith Feehan
Fiona Freimuth
Haylee Haas
Lyla Hogrefe
Riley Hopkins
Chloe Howe
Hunter Hudson
Lane Jackson
Hailey Johnson
Olivia Johnson
Maya Lirot
Jocelyn Loe
Brynn Lust
Hayden Meyer
Kasey Nelson
Jaden Punches
Arianna Raymundo
DeMario Roberts
Isabell Rumbaugh
Nicholas Schortgen
Christian Schwab
Caylee Schwiebert
Illiana Schwiebert
Amanda Socie
Hanna Tietje
Madalyn Witte
Seth Woods
Four County Students
Seniors
3.0+
Sebastian Aldrich
Jazalyn Baker
Mona Bejarano
Hailey Book
Sarah Breece
Theresa Combs
Izik Garcia
Sean Hoops
Noah Kistner
Dylan Morris
Nicholas Myers
Joshua Tyson
Airik Weaver
Paris Wright
Juniors
3.0+
Rachel Breece
Ty Carrizales
Sarah Crank
Seth Hathaway
Owen Hilgenberg
Devlin Roddy
Rayne Roddy
Deyvi Valazquez-Roblero
Robert Wyss
