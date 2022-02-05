Patrick Henry

Seniors

4.0+

Chloe Baird

Brooke Bostelman

Chase Gillson

Adam Hammad

Ella Meyer

Angeline Parsons

Tyler Rader

Ethan Rohrs

William Seedorf

3.20-3.99

Gage Braden

Kyleigh Breece

Paige Chio

Jimena Gomez

Lucas Harmon

Rheya Hogrefe

Kayla Kruse

Chase Kuhlman

Ryan Kurtz

Jazmine Miranda

Joshua Munding

Tyler Piercefield

Juliana Rader

Addison Vance

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Alexis Wright

Juniors

4.0+

Andrew Baden

Alyssa Gebers

Gavin Jackson

Katherine Johnson

Addison Kirkland

Breckin Maas

Malina Mendez

Donald Meyer

Thomas Pelton

Madison Prigge

Drew Rosengarten

3.20-3.99

Ella Badenhop

Zachary Brent

Ava Budny

Madalen Latta

Kenadie Leonard

Paige Moehrman

Logan Parker

Kaden Rosebrook

Alex Updike

Adyson Whitman

Mollie Young

Sophomores

4.0+

Izack Badenhop

Paige Boyer

Brooklyn Fry

Landon Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Emily Keeran

Caeley Largen

Mariah Legare

Megan Meyer

Nash Meyer

Brenton Rettig

Kya Seemann

3.20-3.99

Brock Behrman

Brandon Bennett

William Best

Gracianna Biliti

Levi Carpenter

Emily Gillson

Jaxson Guelde

Gace Haas

Riley Holbrook

Lexi Holloway

Brent Joy

Elijah Kistner

Houston Miranda

Brenner Myers

MaKenzie Prigge

Kennedy Rettig

Noah Robinson

Brady Scherdt

Addison Schwab

Gavin Schwiebert

Tayah Shoemaker

Aubrey Sizemore

Thomas Smith

Lillyana Stewart

Noah Tietje

Emma Weasel

Karsyn Weber

Luke Woods

Brennen Yates

Freshmen

4.0+

Delaney Barnes

Evelyn Borders

Mariah Boyer

Lincoln Creager

Karlie Gubernath

Cooper Hoops

Bradyn Keith

Austin Lammers

Madison Legare

Hannah Millikan

Elizabeth Ogan

Olivia Rettig

Raegan Rettig

Addyson Stephens

3.20-3.99

Grace Behnfeldt

Brooke Bouillon

Leah Budny

Ava Carrizales

Daylen Cole

Sullivan Cray

Derek Crouch

Faith Feehan

Fiona Freimuth

Haylee Haas

Lyla Hogrefe

Riley Hopkins

Chloe Howe

Hunter Hudson

Lane Jackson

Hailey Johnson

Olivia Johnson

Maya Lirot

Jocelyn Loe

Brynn Lust

Hayden Meyer

Kasey Nelson

Jaden Punches

Arianna Raymundo

DeMario Roberts

Isabell Rumbaugh

Nicholas Schortgen

Christian Schwab

Caylee Schwiebert

Illiana Schwiebert

Amanda Socie

Hanna Tietje

Madalyn Witte

Seth Woods

Four County Students

Seniors

3.0+

Sebastian Aldrich

Jazalyn Baker

Mona Bejarano

Hailey Book

Sarah Breece

Theresa Combs

Izik Garcia

Sean Hoops

Noah Kistner

Dylan Morris

Nicholas Myers

Joshua Tyson

Airik Weaver

Paris Wright

Juniors

3.0+

Rachel Breece

Ty Carrizales

Sarah Crank

Seth Hathaway

Owen Hilgenberg

Devlin Roddy

Rayne Roddy

Deyvi Valazquez-Roblero

Robert Wyss

