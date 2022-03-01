HAMLER — The annual Patrick Henry Science Day was held on Feb. 22, 2022. Students that earned superior ratings are eligible for the virtual Northwest Ohio Science & Engineering Fair and the virtual Ohio Academy of Science District Science Day hosted by University of Toledo.
The district qualifiers will have a chance to qualify for the State Science Day and compete for over one half of a million dollars in scholarship and prizes. Regional qualifiers will have a chance to go to the International Science Fair in May to compete for over 4 million dollars in prizes and scholarships.
Superior projects (District/regional qualifiers): Andrew Baden, Faith Feehan, Fiona Freimuth, Brooklyn Fry, Lauren Giesige, Elijah Kistner, Corbin Martinez, Megan Meyer, Kasey Nelson, Brenton Rettig, Ian Schwab.
First Place Overall — Lauren Giesige, “Does Introducing Creep Feed Early Help Weight Gain”.
Second Place Overall — Faith Feehan, “Pearly Whites, what whitening product works the best?”
Medicine & Health, first place – Brooklyn Fry, “Eye Cosmetics Toxic Ingredients”; (2) Skylar Swayne, (3) Gracianna Biliti.
Food Science, first place – Megan Meyer, “Antioxidants in Cooking”; (2) Lizzi Ogan (3) Chloe Howe,(4) Amanda Socie.
Earth & Space Science, first place – Brenton Rettig, “Case Study on the December 10th/11th Tornado Outbreak”.
Chemistry, first place – Andrew Baden, “Comparison of Electrolytes for the Purpose of CO2 reduction?”; (2) Madline King, (3) Tyler Smith, (4) Evelyn Borders.
Biology, first place – Fiona Freimuth, “How Plants Survive Different Liquids”; (2) Corbin Martinez, (3) Addyson Stevens, (4) Eleanor Basinger.
Behavioral Science, first place – Olivia Rettig, “Is Your Body More Addicted to Artificial Sweeteners or Natural Sweeteners?”; (2) Brennen Yates, (3) Hannah Millikan, (3) Mariah Boyer.
Physics & Engineering, first place – Ian Schwab, “Wood Hockey Stick vs. Composite Hockey Stick — What’s Better?”; (2) Kasey Nelson, (3) Elijah Kistner, (4) Raegan Rettig, (5) Haylee Haas, (6) Ava Carrizales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.