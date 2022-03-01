overall winners

Overall winners in Patrick Henry’s Science Day, pictured here, are Lauren Giesige (left) and Faith Feehan.

 Photo courtesy of David Parry

HAMLER — The annual Patrick Henry Science Day was held on Feb. 22, 2022. Students that earned superior ratings are eligible for the virtual Northwest Ohio Science & Engineering Fair and the virtual Ohio Academy of Science District Science Day hosted by University of Toledo.

The district qualifiers will have a chance to qualify for the State Science Day and compete for over one half of a million dollars in scholarship and prizes. Regional qualifiers will have a chance to go to the International Science Fair in May to compete for over 4 million dollars in prizes and scholarships.

Superior projects (District/regional qualifiers): Andrew Baden, Faith Feehan, Fiona Freimuth, Brooklyn Fry, Lauren Giesige, Elijah Kistner, Corbin Martinez, Megan Meyer, Kasey Nelson, Brenton Rettig, Ian Schwab.

First Place Overall — Lauren Giesige, “Does Introducing Creep Feed Early Help Weight Gain”.

Second Place Overall — Faith Feehan, “Pearly Whites, what whitening product works the best?”

Medicine & Health, first place – Brooklyn Fry, “Eye Cosmetics Toxic Ingredients”; (2) Skylar Swayne, (3) Gracianna Biliti.

Food Science, first place – Megan Meyer, “Antioxidants in Cooking”; (2) Lizzi Ogan (3) Chloe Howe,(4) Amanda Socie.

Earth & Space Science, first place – Brenton Rettig, “Case Study on the December 10th/11th Tornado Outbreak”.

Chemistry, first place – Andrew Baden, “Comparison of Electrolytes for the Purpose of CO2 reduction?”; (2) Madline King, (3) Tyler Smith, (4) Evelyn Borders.

Biology, first place – Fiona Freimuth, “How Plants Survive Different Liquids”; (2) Corbin Martinez, (3) Addyson Stevens, (4) Eleanor Basinger.

Behavioral Science, first place – Olivia Rettig, “Is Your Body More Addicted to Artificial Sweeteners or Natural Sweeteners?”; (2) Brennen Yates, (3) Hannah Millikan, (3) Mariah Boyer.

Physics & Engineering, first place – Ian Schwab, “Wood Hockey Stick vs. Composite Hockey Stick — What’s Better?”; (2) Kasey Nelson, (3) Elijah Kistner, (4) Raegan Rettig, (5) Haylee Haas, (6) Ava Carrizales.

