HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Board of Education held its organizational and inaugural meeting of 2020 on Monday.
The board welcomed new member Mark Vennekotter on Monday, while returning members Mark Feehan and Connie Meyer also were sworn in for new terms.
During the organizational portion of the meeting, Eric Bostelman was elected board president, while Feehan was named the board’s vice president.
In other business, the board:
• established committee representatives for the upcoming year and discussed the continued need for several committees.
• learned of a new after-school program for middle school students to receive homework help and some outside agency curriculum help. The program will likely take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and run until 5 p.m. The program will be open to any middle school student. Said principal Kaylene Atkinson: “I think this is a huge need in our district and I think our kids will really benefit from this.”
• discussed several building upgrades involved in Phase II of the district’s ongoing facilities project. Superintendent Josh Biederstedt discussed possible options for a new gym floor and seating options. One seating option calls for about 190 seats on the gym’s east side to be replaced with backed seating. Biederstedt explained that officials continue to look at possible classroom designs and furniture options. Officials also discussed the current upgrades to flooring which has seen the current high school tile flooring removed.
• discussed recent condensation issues on new air conditioning pipes in the gym. Officials noted that the “drips” were not a roofing problem but condensation coming off the newly-installed pipes.
• discussed power issues. The district has experienced power outage problems in the middle school area and noted that electrical companies will be returning to resolve the issue.
• heard a report from student liaison Natalie Meyer.
• learned that Friday the district will host a military appreciation night.
• heard that students will begin the second semester of studies starting today.
• approved FMLA leave for Janet Rosengarten effective Jan. 6.
• approved a resolution opposing the Ohio EdChoice Scholarship Program.
• okayed the American Fidelity Plan Document to include a health reimbursement account.
• approved an updated NwOESC teacher sub, educational aide and PH volunteer list.
• accepted a $500 donation from the Deshler Men’s Association for the archery club.
• discussed Century Link proposal to remove some utility poles on the campus.
• discussed some options for next school year’s calendar. Biederstedt noted that due to the renovation project, the first day of school will most likely be in September.
