Seniors
4.0 and above
Reegan Arps
Chloe Ballow
Brendan Burke
Emma Carpenter
Katie Cole
Taylor Crawford
Layke Crossland
Makenzie Dawson
Savannah Fackler
Trista Fintel
Faith Gibson
Kelsey Hanna
Samantha Johnson
Abby McGraw
Meredith Myers
Makayla Prigge
Maggie Rohrs
Sydney Rohrs
Caleb Rosengarten
Bailey Schwiebert
Makayla Updike
McKenzie Vance
Nicholas Yates
3.2-3.99
Brandi Arnold
Hailee Baird
Ivan Delgado
Gavin Eagleson
Tia Elkington
Clayton Feehan
Lee Hogrefe
Owen Jardine
Corbin Johnson
Anthony Meyer
Jenna Musto
Audrey Rader
Dylan Russell
Jonathon Schaeffer
Kaile Schwab
Dillon Schwiebert
Gage Seemann
Trey Woods
Juniors
4.0 and above
Chloe Baird
Adam Hammad
Ella Meyer
Ethan Rohrs
William Seedorf
3.2-3.99
Ashley Barton
Brooke Bostelman
Kyleigh Breece
Chase Gillson
Jimena Gomez
Ian Gurley
Rheya Hogrefe
Ryan Kurtz
Joshua Munding
Tyler Piercefield
Juliana Rader
Tyler Rader
Emilio Raymundo
Addison Vance
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Sophomores
4.0 and above
Andrew Baden
Ella Badenhop
Rachel Breece
Ava Budny
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Malina Mendez
Paige Moehrman
Madison Prigge
Drew Rosengarten
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
3.2-3.99
Allie Arnos
Aiden Behrman
Zachary Brent
Olivia Harmon
Seth Hathaway
Logan Hudson
Madalen Latta
Kenadie Leonard
Breckin Maas
Logan Parker
Kaden Rosebrook
Ahna Rowe
Mattison Shively
Calvin Stebbins
Gracin Vance
Freshmen
4.0 and above
Brock Behrman
Paige Boyer
Brooklyn Fry
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Caeley Largen
Megan Meyer
Nash Meyer
Brenton Rettig
Kennedy Rettig
Brady Scherdt
Gavin Schwiebert
Kya Seemann
Aubrey Sizemore
Karsyn Weber
Brennen Yates
3.2-3.99
Izack Badenhop
Brandon Bennett
Luke Bostelman
Levi Carpenter
Emily Gillson
Grace Haas
Riley Holbrook
Lexi Holloway
Brent Joy
Madeline King
Elijah Kistner
Baylor McGraw
James McNutt
Houston Miranda
Brenner Myers
MaKenzie Prigge
Noah Robison
Addison Schwab
Tayah Shoemaker
Thomas Smith
Tyler Smith
Lillyana Stewart
Skyler Swayne
Noah Tietje
Emma Weasel
Luke Woods
Four County
Seniors
3.0 and above
Daniel Breece
David Breece
Jonathan Brueshaber
Harley Cole
Jaylin Drew
Faith Kinder
Makayla Panning
Isabel Rodriguez
Trent Shively
Lance Van Zandt
Juniors
3.0 and above
Jazalyn Baker
Mona Bejarano
Sarah Breece
Theresa Combs
Izik Garcia
Sean Hoops
Noah Kistner
Dylan Morris
Nicholas Myers
Airik Weaver
Dylan Wines
