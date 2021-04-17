Seniors

4.0 and above

Reegan Arps

Chloe Ballow

Brendan Burke

Emma Carpenter

Katie Cole

Taylor Crawford

Layke Crossland

Makenzie Dawson

Savannah Fackler

Trista Fintel

Faith Gibson

Kelsey Hanna

Samantha Johnson

Abby McGraw

Meredith Myers

Makayla Prigge

Maggie Rohrs

Sydney Rohrs

Caleb Rosengarten

Bailey Schwiebert

Makayla Updike

McKenzie Vance

Nicholas Yates

3.2-3.99

Brandi Arnold

Hailee Baird

Ivan Delgado

Gavin Eagleson

Tia Elkington

Clayton Feehan

Lee Hogrefe

Owen Jardine

Corbin Johnson

Anthony Meyer

Jenna Musto

Audrey Rader

Dylan Russell

Jonathon Schaeffer

Kaile Schwab

Dillon Schwiebert

Gage Seemann

Trey Woods

Juniors

4.0 and above

Chloe Baird

Adam Hammad

Ella Meyer

Ethan Rohrs

William Seedorf

3.2-3.99

Ashley Barton

Brooke Bostelman

Kyleigh Breece

Chase Gillson

Jimena Gomez

Ian Gurley

Rheya Hogrefe

Ryan Kurtz

Joshua Munding

Tyler Piercefield

Juliana Rader

Tyler Rader

Emilio Raymundo

Addison Vance

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Sophomores

4.0 and above

Andrew Baden

Ella Badenhop

Rachel Breece

Ava Budny

Alyssa Gebers

Gavin Jackson

Katherine Johnson

Addison Kirkland

Malina Mendez

Paige Moehrman

Madison Prigge

Drew Rosengarten

Alex Updike

Adyson Whitman

3.2-3.99

Allie Arnos

Aiden Behrman

Zachary Brent

Olivia Harmon

Seth Hathaway

Logan Hudson

Madalen Latta

Kenadie Leonard

Breckin Maas

Logan Parker

Kaden Rosebrook

Ahna Rowe

Mattison Shively

Calvin Stebbins

Gracin Vance

Freshmen

4.0 and above

Brock Behrman

Paige Boyer

Brooklyn Fry

Landon Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Emily Keeran

Caeley Largen

Megan Meyer

Nash Meyer

Brenton Rettig

Kennedy Rettig

Brady Scherdt

Gavin Schwiebert

Kya Seemann

Aubrey Sizemore

Karsyn Weber

Brennen Yates

3.2-3.99

Izack Badenhop

Brandon Bennett

Luke Bostelman

Levi Carpenter

Emily Gillson

Grace Haas

Riley Holbrook

Lexi Holloway

Brent Joy

Madeline King

Elijah Kistner

Baylor McGraw

James McNutt

Houston Miranda

Brenner Myers

MaKenzie Prigge

Noah Robison

Addison Schwab

Tayah Shoemaker

Thomas Smith

Tyler Smith

Lillyana Stewart

Skyler Swayne

Noah Tietje

Emma Weasel

Luke Woods

Four County

Seniors

3.0 and above

Daniel Breece

David Breece

Jonathan Brueshaber

Harley Cole

Jaylin Drew

Faith Kinder

Makayla Panning

Isabel Rodriguez

Trent Shively

Lance Van Zandt

Juniors

3.0 and above

Jazalyn Baker

Mona Bejarano

Sarah Breece

Theresa Combs

Izik Garcia

Sean Hoops

Noah Kistner

Dylan Morris

Nicholas Myers

Airik Weaver

Dylan Wines

