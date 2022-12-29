HAMLER — Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) recently held its annual lecture series, and a former graduate delivered the talk.
On Nov. 18, Edward Beiderstedt, a 1982 graduate of PH, spoke a the John Watson Lecture Series, according to a press release from the school.
Biederstedt has just finished a 35-year career in law enforcement where he served with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation with crime scene investigations. He now serves as adjunct professor at the University of Toledo in the criminal justice department.
The lecture this year focused on Biederstedt’s life — how he has handled hurdles in life and how his responses to those hurdles have helped him to rise to the the positions he held during his career. He talked about how he approached different investigations and used problem solving techniques, sometimes with no clues to work with.
Throughout his talk Biederstedt encouraged students to work hard and to do what is right. He also encouraged them to see that there may be many ways to solving life’s problems.
According to the press release, the John Watson Lecture Series is a tradition at PH since 2018. It is named after Dr. Brant Watson’s father, John, who served on the board of education in Deshler during the consolidation of the PH school district.
Dr. Watson created the series to bring a researcher or practitioner in the science field to speak to PHHS students. Lecturers have come from Miami University, Bowling Green State University and the University of Findlay in the past.
