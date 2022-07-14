HAMLER — Updates on the reworked technology department and a new agreement negotiated for classified staff topped off discussions on Tuesday evening at the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education meeting near here.
Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported on the technology department.
He reminded that board that the previous systems administrator for technology, Dustin Ruffell, has become a full-time employee with the Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NWOCA).
“He (Ruffell) still serves as our coordinator of technology, but we have structured it a bit differently than when he worked directly for us,” stated Biederstedt. “To combat this change, we have updated our technology assistant’s job to better reflect his current position with us while allowing for flexibility in the job description if it needed to be adjusted in the future.”
Because he is still on staff at Patrick Henry schools, Ruffell remains on salary.
“... an amendment was approved (by the board) to increase his salary and adjust his vacation days,” said Biedesredt.
NWOCA is a division of the Northern Buckeye Education Council and is based in Archbold. It provides computer technology, fiscal, professional learning group and student services to local school districts.
The board also heard a report from the superintendent about the recently negotiated three-year contract with classified staff in the district through the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE).
“This agreement covers fiscal year 2023 (FY23) to fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Included in the agreement are salary increases of 2.65% in FY23, 2.5% in FY24 and 2.5% in FY25,” said Biederstedt. “... the agreement is being accompanied by an MOU (memorandum of understanding) outlining additional stipends in each year for employees using federal COVID relief funds through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — funds provided by the federal government during the COVID pandemic).”
The agreement, according to Biederstedt also included increases in district contributions for a specified health plan. Dave Duhamel, the OAPSE field representative said that the agreement was “overwhelmingly” approved.
In other news, the board:
• updated contracts for payroll specialist, Celest Breece and accounts payable specialist/superintendent secretary, Hannah Creager, to reflect the new agreement.
• met new employees: Colton Relyea, middle school science teacher and Kaela Prigge, elementary intervention specialist.
