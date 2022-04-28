HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education heard a presentation from LifeWise Academy during its meeting Monday.
Dack Floro and Dr. Chris Meyer of LifeWise spoke about how the religious organization has partnered with three other public districts in Henry County. In their presentation, they discussed how LifeWise is structured and how it legally partners with public schools to provide character development based on biblical principles.
“The community has shown a lot of support for LifeWise at PH,” said Floro. “Many community members have expressed a willingness to be involved.”
“Dack and I are being trained in directorships,” Meyer said. “The first step was to get community involvement, and that happened overwhelmingly.”
Beginning in 2022-23 school year, K-4 students will have the opportunity to participate in the program off site during a designated time period for elementary students called “character development.” Students must choose to enter the program, and those who do not opt in to LifeWise will participate in character development on the school’s campus.
Said PH Elementary Principal Bryan Hieber, “LifeWise will fit right into a special for our K-4 students we are calling character development. Those students not opting into LifeWise will have character development instruction on campus.”
Floro and Meyer explained that the program provides its own transportation, insurance and fully vetted teachers. Board members appreciated the presentation and were supportive of the program.
“The board thanks Mr. Floro and Mr. Meyer for their work to get this started in our community and looks forward to seeing it be successful,” board President Mark Vennekotter remarked.
