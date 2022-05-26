HAMLER — The five-year financial forecast, Phase IV work for the summer and discussion about the Big Red Stadium led the school board meeting here on Monday.
Dr. Josh Biederstedt, superintendent at Patrick Henry schools reviewed with the board the work that will be done this summer. The main part of the work will happen in the 2004 building.
This work will include removing the vinyl composition tile (VCT) in the hallways of the building and having epoxy in those areas. The epoxy being installed will mirror what is in the hallway of the high school.
The elementary classrooms on the first floor of the 2004 building will get new luxury vinyl tile (LVT) in them with a carpet outline around the outside of the room. Additionally, the football field will have the surface level milled with new sod being installed. The irrigation and drainage will be renovated will the sod is being replaced.
The work being done this summer will be paid for by the permanent improvement account for the 2004 building, the remaining COPs money from the high school renovation, and the remaining of the balance will come from the district permanent improvement account.
Biederstedt also addressed the board regarding the ongoing investigation into the condition of the district’s current track. He discussed the condition of the track saying that members of the track coaching staff have reached out to school administration about its design and how it may be impacting the student athletes and their performance.
The district is working with the track and field coaching staff to get multiple contractors on campus to do a full evaluation of the condition and design of the track. Once those evaluations are done the district will work with the track stakeholders to best develop next steps.
Biederstedt went on to say that “we have to know what the issue is before we can fix the problem. We need to hear from track building/designing experts and what they think.”
Any information that is being shared publicly about the district purchasing a new track is not the case currently. The district is working with the track and field coaches and stakeholders to develop a solution to what problems do exist.
The board recognized seven retiring staff members who have made a tremendous impact on the community. Those staff members are: Bethany Gable, 16 years at PH; Becky Wasson, 35 years at PH; Karen Phillips, 24 years at PH; Rick Fricke, 37 years at PH; Jolene Brubaker, 25 years at PH; Janet Dickman, 15 years at PH; and Nancy Wilhelm, 26 years at PH in the cafeteria.
Treasurer/CFO Breanna DeWit presented her five-year forecast for the district indicating that by 2023 revenues will be operating in a deficit.
Changes in land values have changed due to new calculations that were imposed in 2017, according to DeWit. While residential values increased 9.23%, agricultural land values decreased by 18.94%. The changes will affect the revenues in the district over time and DeWit has made changes in calculations to account for the changes.
DeWit also spoke of expenditures for the district saying that "classified salaries have been reduced $147,255 to account for the emergency pandemic funding the district received as a result of the pandemic."
These funds paid the salaries of custodial staff and aides. Those salaries will continue to be paid by the same funds through 2023. The district has "forecast an increase in insurance costs consistent with the increases that have been occurring the last two years and forecast an increase in purchased services due to an addition of a MD classroom and an addition preschool section that are both being added as a service to the community and what is best for our student population," noted DeWit.
