HAMLER — Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Patrick Henry Board of Education met in regular session. Topping the agenda were the COVID protocols in place for the new school year.
This was the first time the board has met since beginning school on Aug. 25.
Superintendent, Josh Biederstedt discussed the use of the athletic building in light of COVID-19 precautions. As discussed in the May meeting, Biederstedt had opted to keep the building closed until January when they will have another discussion about reopening the building to the public.
Noting that starting a school year without knowing what may or may not happen due to the virus, the board agreed that keeping the building closed for now was a good measure. The Xavier and Aidan Wensick track, the Big Red Stadium, and the X and A pathway that circles the East side of the campus are still open to the public.
As of now, masks are an option for students and staff. Biederstedt said, “we have had some quarantines because of contact outside of school with a positive case.” The superintendent did say that as quarantines increase, mask wearing may become less optional.
“The number one goal is to keep kids in school, we were able to do that last year by wearing masks. No matter if you think they help reduce the spread of COVID, the quarantine rules are written in a way that by wearing a mask students do not need to be quarantined,” reiterated Biederstedt.
He added, “Moving to wearing masks full time would not, most likely, be a product of a big increase of positive cases but the result of more quarantines because of those cases.”
The board reviewed the new masonry work on the pillars in front of the high school, as well as two elementary classrooms that have had flooring replaced and have been set as demos. Feedback was encouraged before making a decision about replacing other flooring.
Finally, the board toured the new elementary playground where ground covering replaced the small pebbles and new equipment has been added.
In other news, the board also:
• approved the presented pay rates for certified and classified substitutes for 2021-22.
• approved three-year contracts with: Elementary Principal, Bryan Hieber; and Technology Director, Dustin Ruffell.
• approved the one-year contract with Stacy Schuller, LSW supervision services.
• accepted resignations of: Samuel Kohlhepp as assistant musical director, effective immediately, as he has become band and choir director; Darcy Krassow, head gymnastics coach, effective Aug. 18, 2021; and Stephanie Floro, bus driver for 21 years.
• approved FMLA leave for Pam Knueven, beginning Aug. 24, 2021; and six weeks maternity leave for Karley Lederer, beginning approximately Oct. 15, 2021.
• accepted retirement of Nancy Wilhelm, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
• approved as designated building representatives in the absence of a principal for 2021-22: Todd West and Carolyn Hartman, high school; Jason Gubernath and Rebecca Wasson, middle school; Katie Schwab and Marie Myers, elementary school.
• approved high school credit for classes taken and passed in middle school: Algebra I, physical education, robotics workshop, keyboarding and horticulture workshop.
• accepted donations from: Lowe’s and David Jardine, sanitation stations and wipes; Elementary/MS PTO, a monetary donation for the Back to School Bash; Deshler Chamber of Commerce and the Miller Insurance Agency, a monetary donation for the Back to School Bash; David Papoi, a monetary donation for the golf team.
• approved the bids for cafeteria: milk, Arps Dairy; ice cream, Velvet Ice Cream; bread and buns, Gordon Food Service.
• accepted the eligibility scale for free and reduced lunch prices as recommended by the USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines.
