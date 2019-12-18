HAMLER — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education recognized the achievements of several students, said goodbye to a board member and discussed possible changes in funding.
The board started its agenda items by passing a proclamation honoring students who have achieved the American FFA degree, and their teacher, Abby Readshaw.
“The Patrick Henry High School Vocational Agriculture teacher, Mrs. Abby Readshaw, has encouraged Anderson Arps, John Klein and Jordan Moore to achieve the FFA requirements needed to receive the American FFA degree,” the proclamation read. “It is especially desirous at this time to publicly express the appreciation of the Patrick Henry administration and board of education and commend these students and their teacher for this fine achievement.”
At the end of the meeting, superintendent Josh Biederstedt presented board member Kris Kryder with a plaque and thanked her for her service to the district. Kryder began serving as a board member in 2016.
Also during the meeting, Biederstedt informed the board about possible funding changes from the Rover Pipeline.
Biederstedt informed the board that pipeline officials have begun the appeal process, to change their rate of taxation for the 2019 tax year. Biederstedt explained that school officials are not sure when or if the appeal will be heard or when changes in the pipeline’s tax payments will be made.
Biederstedt did, however, tell the board that when it comes to the district’s fiscal forecast, district officials have been conservative with its estimates.
In other business, the board:
• heard a presentation from Dustin Ruffell detailing a recent presentation he and Biederstedt recently made at the Ohio School Board Association’s capital conference.
• heard a report from student liaison Natalie Meyer.
• approved the high school after-prom, cross country and high school science club purpose statements and budgets for fiscal year 2020.
• approved Hailey Nusbaum for IEP services for a homebound student until the student graduates.
• approved membership in the Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
• approved the recommendation from the Patrick Henry School District Public Libraries Board for Diane Schmenk to serve on the PHSD Public Libraries Board, effective Jan. 1.
• okayed a memorandum of understanding with Bowling Green City Schools.
• okayed the contract addendum to the 2019-20 negotiated agreement with OAPSE No. 555.
• approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association.
• approved an updated substitute list.
• accepted an anonymous donation of $500 to the cafeteria fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.