HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education honored a district bus driver for his actions recently.
Doug Schwiebert was honored by the board for his “quick decision-making and defensive-driving strategies” during an incident on Nov. 16. During the incident, Schwiebert, who was driving the Patriots’ football team to a playoff game, averted a major accident and got each of his passengers home without injury.
“It is proper and fitting to accord official recognition to this employee for his outstanding commitment to his job,” said an official proclamation. “This proclamation is a tribute of appreciation of the entire Patrick Henry Local School district.”
District officials also briefly discussed the district’s five-year forecast.
According to treasurer Breanna Snyder, the forecast shows the “district being fiscally healthy,” and “shows revenue exceeding spending through 2023.”
In other business, the board:
• the board heard a presentation from Prodity Building Solutions regarding the school update project. The project, which will begin phase II in December will see the district remodel several areas in the high school, including: bathrooms, the girls locker room, classrooms, high school gymnasium and cafeteria. Officials also heard an update from Rockmill Financial about financing for the project, which is estimated to cost between $13.5-16.6 million.
• heard a presentation from Anita Hiber about “Boomer,” a therapy dog that will be on campus twice a week.
• heard a presentation from Kaylene Atkins regarding the middle school’s positive behavior initiatives.
• approved the Cabaret and volleyball purpose statement for budget for fiscal year 2020.
• approved the establishment and appropriation of funds for the School Safety Training Grant.
• approved participation in the fiscal year 2020 wellness grant.
• employed Jill Jolliff as a classroom aide, step 0 for 6.5 hours a day, to a one-year contract.
• hired Tracy Greene as head softball coach.
• approved the revised language for the comprehensive continuous improvement plan, coordinator stipends for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved a letter of commitment with Prodigy Building Solutions.
• okayed an updated substitute lists for the 2019-20 school year.
• reminded the public that the annual Patrick Henry Local Schools’ holiday luncheon for seniors will be held Dec. 10 in the cafeteria. It will begin at 11 a.m. and include entertainment, a holiday meal and some giveaways. RSVP by Dec. 5 by calling 419-274-3015 and follow the prompts to the superintendent’s office. Grandparents’ day will follow for grades K-2 students at 1 p.m. Attendees can go directly to the middle school gym when the luncheon is over.
