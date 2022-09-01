HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools administrators reported on the beginning of a new year during the board of education’s recent meeting near here.
Bryan Hieber, elementary principal, reported that a new multiple disabilities unit has been created for this school year. According to his report, he said that the unit is making adjustments based on needs of the students, but the year has started off well.
Additionally, Hieber said that the elementary has added another section for pre-school this year. That new section is full of students and “energy,” he indicated.
Building, Grounds and Transportation Director Mike Meyer reported that the custodial staff worked well with the summer staff and had gotten the campus cleaned for the new year.
Meyer also reported that adjustments to bus routes are being made daily. He requested patience during this process.
New dyslexia legislation was reported on by Alison Luderman, student services supervisor. She continues her education to become a registered dyslexia trainer.
High School Principal Rob Luderman reported that the freshmen class this year is the first with a new set of graduation requirements. In order to make sure each student is taking the courses necessary to meet the new standards, the staff is reviewing graduation plans for individuals.
In other news, the board:
• heard that health will be taught in eighth grade.
• approved supervisor contracts for fiscal years 2022-25 with Kayla Von Deylen, social worker; Sherrie Harris, EMIS coordinator; and Mike Meyer, building, grounds and transportation.
• heard a report from Dustin Ruffell of the technology department that Chromebooks are issued and in use by students.
