NAPOLEON — A parking study on the campus of Napoleon Area City Schools, performed by Mannik and Smith Group of Toledo, was discussed during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting held Wednesday evening.
An agreement between the district and the city of Napoleon concerning improvements to Clairmont Avenue by the school district, between Briarheath Avenue and Westmoreland Avenue, has already been completed. The district has since turned over the road to the city, with the city agreeing to repay the district a total of $150,000 over the next three years.
Another component of the plan was the parking study, which the district sought to help alleviate parking problems along Westmoreland Avenue. The district has budgeted a total of $700,000 in which to address the most pressing issues.
The current parking situation, according to the study, found two areas (the elementary school and junior/senior high lot) meet minimum standards, but that parking at Buckenmeyer Stadium was lacking. The elementary lot has 246 parking spots, with a minimum of 242 required, while the junior/senior high lot has 487 spots, with 445 required. However, Buckenmeyer Stadium has 884 of the 1,045 required to meet minimum standards.
Business manager Cory Niekamp told the board via Zoom that the study found five issues that need to be addressed.
Said Niekamp: "We have five key topics, including limited parking at Napoleon Elementary during special events; cars parking illegally along Westmoreland Avenue during baseball, softball and soccer games and practices; limited parking available for football and soccer games at the stadium; no safe crosswalk along Westmoreland Avenue to facilitate the safe crossing of pedestrians between the elementary school parking and the athletic facilities; and elementary student pick-up and drop-off issues at the front of the building.
"Our suggestion to the engineer, was to make bigger parking lots, be that at the elementary or 'The Buck' lot," continued Niekamp. "But they came back and said, we have a better proposal for you. What they did was come up with two options, option one make the elementary parking lot bigger, with option two being to reorganize and expand the parking areas, as well as develop pedestrian and bicycling accommodations throughout the campus."
Niekamp went on to explain that the idea is to reduce the congestion along Westmoreland Avenue, to provide more options for drop-off and pick-up and to find more ways for students to walk and ride bikes to school. One way to do that, according to the study, is by building a path from Briarheath Avenue that would connect to a crosswalk to Napoleon Elementary.
"The goal with this master plan is to have a common sidewalk that links everything together, with a main crosswalk right in front of the elementary," said Niekamp.
The study recommends six phases to achieve the goals of district.
The first phase would be to increase parking at Buckenmeyer Stadium by removing the junior varsity softball field located there along Westmoreland Avenue to create an extra 165 parking spaces. The plan includes sidewalks that would cross Westmoreland and connect existing walkways. Access to the parking lot there would be moved south to line up with parking at the front of the elementary school. Parking along Westmoreland would not be allowed.
Board member Michael Wesche and Nancy Bump, acting president of the Lady Cat Softball Club, each expressed concern about removing the JV softball field. Although a new kickball/baseball/softball field has been added behind the elementary school, having the junior varsity team play there presents other challenges, according to Wesche and Bump.
Wesche is in favor of expanded parking at the elementary school in order to keep the JV field, while Bump shared that with no dugouts and no concessions at the elementary field, people would still have to cross Westmoreland Avenue during games, which would be a safety concern.
Phase two includes reorganizing the parking lot in front of the elementary school, including a plan to modify the layout so a fire lane not being used could be reworked. The plan would gain 94 parking spots. Phase three includes a path for pedestrians and bike riders across campus from the science pond near Briarheath, and through the athletic fields to the stadium parking lot. That would connect to a walkway to the elementary.
Phase four includes reorganizing the entrance to the bus garage, going from two entrances to one, while phase five would only be used if the school wanted to expand the teacher parking lot. Phase six includes adding sidewalks along the south of the baseball field north of Bales Road, to improve a route for students to walk to school.
The recommendation from Mannik and Smith is to begin with phases one and three, at an estimated cost of $636,958.50.
According to treasurer Michael Bostelman, the $700,000 is money from the reissuance of bonds earlier this year. In addition, additional monies in upward of $2.1 million would be returned to the district by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission following the closeout of the district's project. That money could be used for additional phases.
The district and the city of Napoleon also are working together on a Safe Routes to School grant application, to help offset costs for the project.
The board is expected to discuss its options, and make changes if necessary, with an eye on approving a resolution in November. If a plan is approved then, an engineering firm would be hired so bids could go out early next year. Any work on the project would not start until summer 2021.
