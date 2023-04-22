HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education had a visitor at this week’s regular meeting.
Jay Turnbull, a parent, came to the board with concerns about school safety. In particular, Turnbull expressed a desire to have a school resource officer on the Hicksville campus five days a week.
At the moment, Sheriff Douglas Engel of Defiance County provides Hicksville Exempted Village Schools with a school resource officer one day a week.
The school has been taking steps to improve security, shared Superintendent Keith Countryman. Like many Ohio schools, Hicksville has received a safety grant and will be using the funds from it to improve infrastructure around the school campus. Some new safety features include ballistic film coverings for classroom windows and vape detectors.
Hicksville Middle School Principal Tony Tear also spoke to the board and gave a shout out to the school’s social worker, Brittany Carpenter.
“She goes above and beyond for many of the families in our community, and has reached many kids in the middle school. We just want our school, the board and our community to know that Mrs. Carpenter is a great resource to have here at Hicksville Schools,” Tear stated.
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $100 from Guilford Investments for track; $100 from Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors for track; $100 from Lisa Demland for the Class of 2026; $246 from BSN Sports for track; $500 from the Hicksville Athletic Boosters for girls basketball; $1,000 from Aces Pride Boosters for the music department; $1,250 from the Hicksville Athletic Boosters for the Class of 2026.
• the following supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year: Jennifer Bennett, assistant softball coach.
• Andrew Lawrence as a summer school instructor at $30.78 per hour. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon beginning June 5 and ending June 30.
• recommending that following teachers be issues a three-year limited contract: Mackenzie Coleman, Zach Kohlmeier, Jarod Rosebrock, Rachel Wehrman.
• recommended the following teachers be issued two-year limited contracts: Jennifer Bennett, Emily Sell, Brittany Carpenter, Jackalyn Siebenaler, Aubrey Giddings, Madison Weller, Katelyn Niehaus and Amanda Wyman.
• recommended issuing a one-year limited contract to Melissa Miles.
• the resignation of Tony Tear as head boys basketball coach and recommending him for a two-year administrative contract as middle school principal, beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2025. (A story on Tear’s decision appeared in the April 6 edition of The Crescent-News.)
• recommended issuing a three-year contract to Tim Shock.
• recommended issuing a two-year administrative contract to Angela Smith as assistant principal, beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2025.
• a continuing contract with Tyler Scranton.
• a two-year limited contract with Bridget Hoblet.
• a one-year limited contract to the following classified staff: Mariah Anderson, Dawn VanHorn, Trista Franklin, Shelly Weatherhead, Kara Miser, Morgan Wonderly, Shelby Oury, Elisabeth Yeaser and Sandy Zubler.
• supplemental contracts to the following in the amount of $750 for summer of 2023 technology assistance: Alex Rost, Noah Shafferand Merl Yanez.
• a one-year limited contract to Mary Glass as paraprofessional with one-year experience for the 2023-24 school year.
• a one-year limited contract to Mary Glass as bus driver with one-year experience for the 2023-24 school year.
• a three-year administrative contract to John Adams as director of operations assistant, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2026.
• a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hicksville Education Association for the remainder of the CBA. This will expire on June 30, 2025.
• an MOU with Ohio State University for SNAP-Ed.
• multiple new/revised board of education bylaws/policies.
