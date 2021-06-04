PAULDING — The Panthers SOAR (Schools Out Academic Recreation) summer camp is underway at the Parc Lane Training Center in Paulding.
Panthers SOAR, a collaboration between Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS), and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC), is a summer camp that offers students in grades K-8 learning opportunities in English/language arts, math, the 7 Mindsets curriculum, mentoring opportunities, as well as outdoor activities in conjunction with the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District.
Paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER II & III), the camp is for students in the district who need extra help, or who may have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp is held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each day, in three 45-minute sessions, with breakfast and snacks provided, as well as transportation.
A total of 60 students and 16 educators are taking part in the camp, with each student participating receiving a Paulding Panthers T-shirt, a book, a water bottle and a backpack. In addition, donors such as Subway and Marcos Pizza in Paulding have contributed to the camp.
In July, individual tutoring will be available on Tuesday, and a second Panthers SOAR summer camp is scheduled for Aug. 2-6. To learn more about Panthers SOAR, contact Jan Kohart of the ESC at 419-399-4711, ext. 206, or send an email to jkohart@wbesc.org.
