Seeing a need to expose students to job shadowing/internship opportunities, Paulding High School (PHS) created the Panthers for Career Program, which began at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
The program, which allows seniors to explore career experiences, partnered with five entities a year ago to place five students in those businesses (Cooper Farms, InSource Technologies, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Hospital).
Shawn Brewer, who oversees the program, explained the target students include college-bound students, and students looking to work at local businesses.
Criteria to be in the program includes: senior status in good standing; good behavior and attendance; identify a career interest; employability skills; and own transportation (if not in walking distance of the school).
In addition, the program includes a three-tier solution to help with the following areas: job shadowing/internships; career tech opportunities in schedule/curriculum; and CPT (Certified Production Technician); and CLT (Certified Logistics Technician).
“The idea was to give our students more opportunities, and to develop a better understanding of real life,” said Brewer. “Sometimes at school we don’t give our kids real-life information they really need, but with this program, part of their school day is spent in those situations.”
Brewer shared that 40% of Paulding High School graduates in 2018 are attending college, while 50% of 2019 PHS graduates are attending college or have joined the Armed Forces. That leaves a large percentage of kids who could potentially benefit from the program.
With COVID-19 shutting down school last spring, the program didn’t reach its full potential in year one. Now in year two, businesses taking part include: Albert Automotive, Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Paulding Ace Hardware, ProMedica, the Paulding Chamber of Commerce, Paulding County Common Pleas Court, Cooper Farms, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Paulding County Hospital and Michael M. Mott, dentist.
Currently there are six students involved in the first semester, seven scheduled to take part the second semester, and 10 total who take part in work release due to meeting credit requirements. Students spend two-three periods of the school day at their work placement and receive internship credit.
Brewer explained students have expectations they must meet to take part in the program that include:
• Weekly face-to-face meetings with the coordinator.
• Mentoring for problematic students.
• Clear communication with students and their families regarding jobs and duties.
• Handle any consequences with student regarding dismissals.
• Be willing to allow for special time commitments (having an opportunity for experience outside the two periods).
• Provide emergency medical authorizations for businesses.
• Provide education and support in regard to employability skills.
“We had a student who wanted to go into oncology, and after her job shadowing, she realized it was not what she wanted to do,” said Brewer. “This program allows kids to explore what they like, and to maybe realize what they like isn’t what they thought it would be.
“By being in the program, it can help you get where you want to be, or show you what you don’t want to do,” added Brewer. “Thanks to Mr. (Chris) Etzler (PHS principal) and Mr. (John) Kennedy (industrial tech teacher), we also have career tech opportunities for kids to earn certifications in CPT and CLT to find work right out of school.”
Said Etzler: “What we would like to do is have our students who want to go that route (CPT, CLT) earn those certifications as juniors. That way, they can go be interns when they’re seniors, and work at local manufacturing firms.”
Etzler explained not only are students getting practical work experience in the program, they receive resume education, learn about interview skills and the expectations of employees from educators at PHS.
“That’s one of the great parts of the program, the collaboration of staff who realize the importance of real-life experiences,” said Etzler. “Another way we had to have buy-in ... we’re talking about 13 students going out to be part of this program, and those 13 kids are not in classrooms, where teachers want them.
“Our staff has been very good at realizing the value this program brings to our students,” added Etzler.
Students are tasked with creating their resumes; applying to and interviewing with businesses; showing up on time every day; contacting their placement in advance of possible absences/delays; doing what is asked of them; wearing appropriate attire; and writing a reflection paper on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, business partners are asked to give students exposure to what happens at their place of business; experience that will have a real-life application toward a possible career choice; and inform students of education/credentials needed to be in the career.
Partners are also tasked with meeting with school coordinator/student mentor; giving students a 60-90 minute daily time frame to attend; including students in special opportunities (trade shows, conventions, etc ...); and handling communication with students regarding issues while they are there.
“What I really like about this program is that you get to treat these kids like adults,” said Brewer. “When the students get treated as adults, they act that way. They behave better, and they learn responsibility and accountability, before they have to be an adult.”
Said Etzler: “We typically graduate 100 kids, with an average of 40% going to college. In a typical year, we have 30% who go to Vantage (Career Center in Van Wert), so that leaves 30% we need to get ready to go into the world. When they leave here, we need to give them as many skills and experiences we can to help make them successful. This program will definitely help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.