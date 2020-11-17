HOLGATE — Topping Monday’s Holgate Local Board of Education meeting were discussions about the pandemic, possible remote learning and the district’s five-year forecast.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers updated the board on the coronavirus situation in the district.
“To date, we’ve had only six positive student COVID cases and four positive staff cases,” said Meyers. “The concerning factor is the impact of what’s happening with community spread causing otherwise healthy students/staff to be quarantined for 14 days. We’ve had 48 students and three staff quarantined due to being close contacts of positive cases outside the school setting.
“We communicate promptly with the health department, staff and families whenever we have a positive case or quarantine situations,” she said. “I’m also in communication with (Holgate) Mayor Tijerina to keep an open dialogue. Our staff — everyone from front office people, to cafeteria staff, to custodians/maintenance, drivers, teachers, our SRO and principals — have embraced the additional daily safety/cleanliness measures. It’s all their efforts that have kept us able to continue in-person instruction. We’ve not seen COVID spread within the building. What we see in terms of positive cases and quarantining is typically because of someone in the home or out in the community.”
Concerning remote learning plans, “the district will have two practice remote learning days on Dec. 4 and 7 during which students will stay home and run the remote learning schedule, while teachers remain in the classroom, just as we would do if we ever need to transition to remote learning,” noted Meyers.
A letter and schedule are being mailed home to every parent. Students will be given a device to take home (if they don’t already have one) on Dec. 3. Those devices need to be returned on Dec. 8. Parents are encouraged to read through the remote learning plan and schedule on the district website: www.holgateschools.org, along with checking out the resources for SeeSaw (K-2) and Google Classroom (grades 3-12). Teachers have been practicing with students and making sure they know how to log in. The district is using the two-hour delays every other Wednesday to continue to prepare lessons/materials and hone SeeSaw/Google Meet skills.
“At this time, we have no definite plans to go to remote learning,” added Meyers. “We simply want to be prepared if we do. The daily schedule will be much more structured than last spring. A building closure order from the governor, an inability to appropriately staff the building or an unusually high positive case count would be the biggest reasons that we would go to remote learning.
“If we have to go to remote learning, our cafeteria plans to provide meal service twice per week on Mondays and Thursdays,” she stated. “Our bus drivers will deliver meal boxes twice weekly to whoever signs up in advance. Sign-up will be available by emailing our food service supervisor. Delivery routes will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Families just need to make sure someone will be home during those mornings to receive food boxes. We’ll get all of this information out to families if we ever transition to remote learning.”
Treasurer Kent Seemann also discussed the five-year forecast for fiscal years 2021-25. Cash balances projected are: 2021, $5,958,565; 2022, $6,118,546; 2023, $6,178,994; 2024, $6,209,714; and 2025, $5,966,585. The forecast was approved by the board.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of instructor Laura Shultz, effective May 28. Shultz has taught in the district for 22 years. A contract was rescinded with Sarah Wenzinger, resident educator mentor for RE 5-Karen Thomas. Approved was Kevin Fritz as a junior high girls basketball volunteer.
The following athletes were recognized by athletic director Richard Finley: boys cross country team (GMC championship, Division III district champions, regional runner-up, fourth place at state) and members Anthony Swary, Bailey Sonnenberg, Hayden Hartman, Richard Bower, Addison Casillas, Levi Zachrich, Ethan Fritz, Gabe Salaz, Jack Westrick, Logan Miller, Cade Mansfield and Evan Dopp; girls cross country team (GMC championship, Division III district runner-up) and members Jenna Okuley, Cora Schwab, Bria Tijerina, Makenzie Boecker, Kathleen Hernandez, Justine Eis, Kaylynn Ashbaugh, Elisabeth Willett, Hannah Swary and Miriam Bower; varsity football, 5-3 for the season; junior high football, 4-3 for the season; and junior high volleyball, 13-2 for the season, GMC champions.
The district held a virtual Veterans Day tribute, noted Meyers. The high school student council sponsored the tribute and the video productions class produced a video tribute under the guidance of Becky Stover and Steve Mohr.
“They did a phenomenal job of bringing all the footage together,” said Meyers. “Our students and staff really shared heartfelt participation in the project. It was posted on the district website, Twitter and Facebook pages, along with the village of Holgate community and local VFW Facebook pages, and shared with the American Legion on Veterans Day.”
Meyers also clarified morning drop-off procedures in front of main entrance. The entire sidewalk along the curb is a no-parking zone from 7:45-8:10 a.m. No one is to park along the sidewalk for any reason other than to drop off a student. The procedure is to pull up to the furthest available space along the sidewalk and drop-off children out of the passenger side of the vehicle only. Meyers stressed that if parents are getting out of their vehicle for any reason, they need to park in the parking lot and use the cross walk. The concern is safety and an efficient drop-off flow with no unnecessary delays.
In other business, the board:
• held a second reading on numerous policies.
• accepted an anonymous donation of $100 to the Latchkey program.
• approved substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• okayed Bonnie Rosebrock as a substitute bus driver for the 2020-21 school year.
• entered into an agreement with the Holgate Lumber Company for snow removal through April 30, 2021.
• approved a contract with a parent for the transportation of her child to Holgate Local Schools at the standard mileage reimbursement rate for the 2020-21 school year.
