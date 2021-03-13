It’s been 366 days since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement that K-12 schools in Ohio would be on an extended three-week Spring Break to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, just as the worldwide pandemic was picking up steam in the United States.
The very next day, Friday, March 13, 2020, administrators, teachers, students and staff reported to school to get books, computers and any other materials they might need to learn from home during the shutdown.
At the time, no one knew three weeks would turn into the rest of the school year. One year later, there are many school districts in Ohio, and around the country, in which students have still not returned to in-person learning.
Here in the Defiance six-county area, that hasn’t been the case, but some effects from the closure still linger. At the same time, administrators, educators and guidance counselors have witnessed how school during a pandemic has brought students and staff closer together, and even changed it for the better.
“After being out of school for six months, when the kids came back to school (in August) they looked at it differently. I don’t want to say they looked at it as a gift, but they definitely saw the benefits of being in school,” said Jamie Huber, a third-grade teacher at Holgate Elementary. “I had a student come into my class at the start of the second semester after her family moved to Holgate, and she was thrilled because her old school hadn’t gone back to school yet.
“She said to me, ‘I want to see my classmates. I want to do work on a piece of paper,’” continued Huber. “Those were things kids took for granted. She said it was a lot easier to write her name on a piece of paper, write down her answers and put it in a box, than having to save it and export it on a computer. I think it took a lot of stress off the kids, because they just enjoyed seeing their friends every day, even with having to wear a mask and all the protocols.”
Huber shared students for the most part were a little behind educationally when they returned to school, but she explained that was expected.
“I could definitely notice a difference, we had to do more review because they weren’t taught some of the topics at the end of the year from their teacher,” said Huber. “That’s not a knock on parents, but it’s different terminology at home, and there are skills that need to be built upon that they didn’t get in the classroom because they were home for the last three months of the school year.”
Angie Stokes, who teaches art, art studio and art history classes at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School, found that while last year’s school closure definitely wasn’t ideal, it did have some benefits.
“Last March gave us some unique opportunities, and luckily the closure happened later in the year,” said Stokes. “We were really hitting a lot of concepts learned earlier in the year, so the closure gave students the chance to work independently, and to really use those skills and integrate them into their new projects. At the same time, it was also a challenge because when you order supplies, you’re not planning on each student having to take them home.”
Stokes shared when students returned to in-person learning in the fall, it made for a very different feel in the school.
“I think both teachers and students had a new level of appreciation for one another,” said Stokes. “I think everyone realized how important that personal, day-to-day contact/feedback is that you can’t get through a (computer) screen. Even before COVID, when so much of our lives was spent looking at a screen, we saw how important it was to talk to people in person, and to learn how they are feeling.
“This is our family, our school community is a huge family, and to see it torn apart at the end of the last year was difficult,” added Stokes. “When we came back in the fall, it felt like a family reunion. We’ve had to adapt to smaller classes, which I really love, because it gives us all a chance to work and communicate better because of being in smaller groups. Of course there were big changes (protocols), but our students have handled it all gracefully.”
Defiance High School (DHS) guidance counselor Thom Singer, who works primarily with seniors, has observed how the older students at DHS have adapted to life in a pandemic. He shared many of those students have learned more about themselves, and learned about their own long-term goals.
“What I’ve seen over the last year or so, is just how resilient the kids are, they’ve seemed to have adapted better than we adults have,” said Singer. “Some of them stepped up to the plate pretty well, but others learned that things could be tougher than they thought they would be. That was especially true for kids who stayed home to start the school year (to do virtual learning), but then came back to school.
“We asked those students, ‘What did you learn about yourself? How does this tie into your long-term goals?’” asked Singer. “If you didn’t have anyone at home motivating you to do the things you needed to do, and you plan to open your own business some day, do those things really go hand-in-hand? We were looking to find what worked, what didn’t work, and see how it all aligns with their goals.
“What many of our kids learned, is that taking classes online fits into how many students are already taking college classes,” added Singer. “This (the pandemic) gave many of our older kids an opportunity to gain skills they can use to take advantage of online learning after high school.”
Adam Niese, 3-6 principal at Napoleon Elementary, shared while students and staff have adapted to safety protocols, not having volunteers in the building has been a challenge. Even with all the changes, Niese is pleased with what has been taking place.
“What hasn’t changed?” asked Niese about returning to school in the fall after the long layoff. “The biggest changes, of course, are the COVID safety protocols, and not having volunteers because visitors aren’t allowed in the building. For the most part, however, the kids have been great and have adapted to all the changes. What I really like is seeing how everyone is working together so we can be in school.”
With just three months left in the school year, Niese is happy staff has had the opportunity to get a first round of vaccinations (the second will be later this month), ensuring the year will end with most kids in the district attending in person.
“When we came back last fall, there was a heightened awareness from the administration, guidance counselors, teachers and staff to see how our kids were doing,” said Niese. “It was tough not being able to see them at the end of the last year, and although there was a lot of work to do to get caught up, the kids have worked very hard and have been resilient.
“This has been all about staying flexible and being willing to change,” continued Niese. “We’re happy to have had the kids and staff here almost all year, and right now we’re moving toward the end of the year like we normally do. We don’t know what will change between this year and next year, but hopefully when we do return in the fall, it will be like business as usual.”
