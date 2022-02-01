The Wayne Trace Staff Hall of Fame inducted two new members Saturday evening between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball game. Inducted were Al Welch and Peggy Glick. Welch spent 32 years in the district, and coached several sports, including boys’ basketball for 33 years. He led the 1991 team to the state championship. Glick spent 30 years teaching in the district, where she helped bring positive change, and put everything she had into her helping her students succeed.
