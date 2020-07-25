ARCHBOLD — Students registered to attend Four County Career center this fall can pick up their schedules and other important 2020-21 school information during the Packet Pick Up Days at Four County Career Center on Aug. 4, 6 and 10.
Students also may pay their school fees, pick up their technology device and order their uniforms at this time. Students should make sure that their final forms are completed before attending the Packet Pick Up Days. For COVID-19 Safety information, refer to the Four County website at www.fourcounty.net.
Packet Pick Up Days hours are 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. all three days. Staff members will be at an information table in the multi-purpose room to distribute packets and answer questions.
Students who wish to locate their classrooms and career labs may do so on these days.
Fall classes begin Aug. 19 for juniors and new students and Aug. 20 for returning senior students. Classes start at 8:45 a.m. at the career center.
For more information about Packet Pick Up Days, call the student services office at 800-589-3334, ext. 2701.
