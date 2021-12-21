Ayersville Local Board of Education members met Monday in their last regular meeting of the year.
Superintendent Beth Hench recognized two outgoing board members.
“Char Ondrus and Lanie Lambert have both taken their jobs as board members for Ayersville Schools seriously as they served as the voice for the community over the past several years. Char and Lanie each brought a unique perspective to the table through Char’s teaching background and Lanie’s human resources expertise.”
She continued, “Mrs. Ondrus and Ms. Lambert served countless hours over the years, providing guidance on a variety of issues, but especially playing instrumental roles in the construction project of our new building leaving behind a legacy that the community will have for many years to come.”
A special meeting was set for Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. for discussion and approval of items to appear on the May 2022 ballot. Personnel items will also be considered at the meeting.
The 2022 organizational meeting was set for Jan. 10. at 5:30 p.m. followed directly by the regular meeting. Bob Frederick was appointed as president pro-tem for the organizational meeting.
The board accepted several donations. Pay to participate fees were received from an anonymous donor, $75, and from Daniel and Janis Bakle, $500.
Other donations included: $500 from Premier Bank for the boys basketball camp fund; $200 from Ayersville PTO to purchase a tent for outdoor events; $3,764.54 from United Way for kindergarten camp; and $17.18 from Market Day to the elementary principal’s account.
The Ayersville Athletic Boosters donated $1,598 for batting cages, $349 for a cheer competition, and $375 for the hotel for state golf.
Donations for the Book Fair were $50 from Jonathon and Ashley Verhoff, $200 from Ayersville PTO, and $0.85 from an anonymous donor.
In personnel items, the board approved the updated lists of certified substitutes and paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2021-22 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
The resignations of Jodi Sandy, fiscal specialist, and Kristen Rausch, high school art teacher, were accepted.
The board rescinded the summer 2022 pool supervision contract for Marjorie Buchanan. She was approved as a substitute through June 30, 2022, under the requirements of Senate Bill 1, pending completion of requirements.
Tayvin Tyler was approved as a substitute through June 30, 2022, under the requirements of Senate Bill 1, pending completion of requirements.
Justin Smith was approved as a school volunteer for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of requirements.
Staff was approved as district tournament managers for the 2021-22 school year, dependent upon tournament seeding.
Responsibilities and pay will be per OHSAA and NW District Athletic Board guidelines (NWDAB). Fund 022 will be used for revenue and expenditures, with proceeds returned to the OHSAA or NWDAB as required. If pay for workers is not stipulated in tournament guidelines, the district’s game help schedule will be used. The tournament manager will assign tournament worker positions to comparable classifications on the game help schedule as needed. Those approved were Rafael Manriquez, football, volleyball, track, softball, baseball, and Jeff Strata, swimming.
The salary schedule was approved for district tournament workers. It includes:
• baseball and softball — manager, $60; tickets, $30 (split the fee for the individual if selling
for both baseball and softball at the same time).
• volleyball — manager, $60; tickets, $30; scoreboard, $30.
• GMC Track – manager, $150; recorder, $30; tickets, $30; announcer, $30; timer, $15; event leaders, $15; parking $15.
In other action, the board:
• approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code 3313.87 for the calendar year 2022 at a cost of $3,834 including electronic publications.
• approved the transfer of $65,000 from the General Fund to the natatorium fund.
• approved financial reports
• approved the bonding policy updates as recommended by NEOLA.
• approved an agreement with the parents of two students for the reimbursement of expenses to transport students to Otsego Local Schools for the 2021-22 school year, and one student to Central Local Schools.
