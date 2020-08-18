AYERSVILLE — Cheryl Ryan, director of board and management services for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), was in attendance at the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday to discuss how the OSBA helps school districts in Ohio conduct community surveys.
In addition, the board approved the district’s remote learning plan, and heard updates on income tax receipts and FFA (see related story, Page A1).
Ayersville school board president Char Ondrus introduced Ryan, whom she explained the board has been in communication with about how the OSBA can help the district with community feedback. Ryan shared that OSBA works with districts to build surveys that most districts conduct on a semi-annual or annual basis.
“We are not statisticians at OSBA, but we do feel the product we offer gives school boards and their administrators good information to make decisions based on clear evidence from their community members,” said Ryan. “Our surveys are done online, and can be accessed on any device by anyone with internet access.
“We’ve had districts who were worried that those without access would feel left out, so they’ve set up computer stations at football games, or at open houses or whenever families are in the building for whatever reason. One of the first things I would talk to you about, is ways for you to provide access for those you want to take it.”
Ryan explained the process involves working with the district on what the survey is about, who the district wants to take it, what type of questions should be in it, and how the district wants the questions answered.
Once they get to the point where the survey is built, it’s shared with those in the district so they can test it and see how it works, before making final adjustments before the survey is open to the community. When the survey is ready, a link is sent to the district to be uploaded to its website.
The district is tasked with promoting the link through email, social media, instant alerts ... however information is shared to people in the district. That includes sending mail to those in the community without kids in school.
“Every survey is customized based on the planning we do with you,” said Ryan. “We will talk to you about the questions and the areas you want information about, and we will work with you on answer format. Do you want people to write the answer, do you want to give them a range of answers or do you want a yes or no answer?”
She went on to share a timeline of how long the process takes, usually six weeks from planning to having the survey ready to be shared to the public. Ryan explained that the data will be looked at by OSBA for how many times an IP address fills out a survey, to redacting swear words and the use of people’s names.
The members of the board asked Ryan several questions, from when is the best time of the year to do a survey, to what is the average percentage of people that fill out a survey? Ryan answered each question, noting that it varies from community to community.
When she was finished, she thanked the board and said: “I look forward to hearing from you in the future.”
