PAULDING — A cooperative operation agreement, and a lease agreement, among Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Antwerp Local Schools, Wayne Trace Local Schools and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC), concerning the Paulding Opportunity Center, were approved during the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting on July 13.
The cooperative operation agreement allows the school districts, and the ESC, to operate the Paulding Opportunity Center, an alternative learning center at the former Parc Lane Training Center building in Paulding. Meanwhile, the lease agreement among the entities calls for a payment of $1,500 per month, per entity to the Paulding school board.
In his report, superintendent Ken Amstutz shared that 20-25 students have been taking part in tutoring sessions two days per week as part of the Panthers SOAR (Schools Out Academic Recreation) program. An update on the Fair School Funding Act's passage was also shared with the board.
The board entered into executive session to discuss employment, but no action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Brooklyn Miller, eighth-grade English/language arts teacher, effective at the end of the contract year.
• rescinded the following one-year extracurricular contracts: Garrett Stoller, high school assistant coach; Joe Woods, seventh-grade football coach; and Brooklyn Miller, junior varsity volleyball coach.
• OK'd the following one-year extracurricular contracts for 2021-22: Jacob Deisler, assistant football coach; Beau Hahn and Dalton Bradford, assistant football coach (50% each); Aaron Horstman, seventh-grade football coach; and Garrett Stoller, football volunteer.
• voted for the substitute teacher list and substitute classified list for 2021-22.
• approved the following one-year extracurricular head coaching contracts for 2021-22: Brian Miller, boys' basketball; Matt Arellano, girls' basketball; and Brian Porter, wrestling.
