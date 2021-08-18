PAULDING — The reopening plan for the start of school was the main topic of discussion during the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared the plan for the start of school (which starts today), has been shared with families in the district, and is also available on the district's website, pauldingschools.org.
The plan addresses assessing symptoms, hand washing, sanitation of facilities, social distancing, face coverings, the 2021-22 school calendar, alternate education options, physical education, recess, visual/performing arts, lunch procedures, volunteers and visitors, and transportation.
"Our plan pretty much mirrors the plan at Antwerp and Wayne Trace (the superintendents at each school worked together with the Paulding County Health Department)," said Amstutz. "The plan is, masks will not be required in the classroom or outside, but people can wear masks if they chose to do so.
"We are going to continue our cleaning practices, we are purchasing filling stations for our water fountains, and we will practice social distancing," continued Amstutz. "Really, the only difference from last year at this point is that masks are not required. Of course, we will continue to monitor everything and stay on top of things."
Amstutz shared that masks will be required for students who ride the bus, due to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandate, due to the fact that school buses are deemed public transportation. Masks will be provided to students entering the bus if they do not have them.
The board approved a request from The Union Bank Company for a 100% tax abatement for 10 years as part of the village's Community Reinvestment Area. The Union Bank Company will make annual compensation payments to the school district in lieu of the taxes.
The bank plans a $2,295,500 investment to put a full branch in Paulding at 103 S. Main St., with four full-time employees to start, with an estimate of six full-time employees total in the future. The project is expected to begin this month, and be completed by March 2022.
In her report to the board, CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague asked for the approval of a permanent transfer of $30,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund, to make up for revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over the last couple of years, due to the pandemic, the revenue for the athletic department has taken a hit," said Sprague. "Between losses from ticket sales, concession sales and the lack of fundraisers, the fund is low. This transfer isn't everything lost, but it will help the department start the year with a healthy balance."
The request was approved by the board.
Sprague went on to share the district received $232,000 in Student Wellness and Success funds. Last year, the funds received were used to pay for the school resource officer and for juvenile detention expenses.
The board went into executive session following regular session to discuss employment. No action was taken following the return to regular session.
In other business, the board:
• voted for one-year extracurricular contracts for 2021-22 for Heather Crandall, middle school student council (50%); and Caroline Arend, Resident Educator Program Coordinator.
• approved Chris Etzler as student council advisor.
• hired Nicole Harris as a Paulding Middle/High School seven-hour cafeteria worker; and Kim Grimes as Oakwood Elementary three-hour cafeteria worker, both effective for 2021-22.
• voted for the bus routes for 2021-22, and granted the superintendent the authority to make changes as needed.
• OK'd the purchase of milk products from Arps Dairy for 2021-22.
• voted to send 12 students and advisors to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 26-30. The cost is approximately $550 per student, paid for by parents, students, the FFA chapter and FFA alumni.
