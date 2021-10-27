PAULDING —
Apr 21, 2021 Updated Apr 21, 2021
OAKWOOD — Approval of the terms of a lease-purchase agreement for the Parc Lane Training Center was handled by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at Oakwood Elementary. The board also heard from superintendent Ken Amstutz about an extended learning plan.
In addition, the board voted for several personnel contracts, including for school resource officers (SRO), and voted down terms of a settlement agreement that would have resolved a supplemental contract grievance filed by the Paulding Education Association (PEA), (see related story, Page B11).
During a special meeting of the school board March 8, a purchase agreement was reached between the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education and Paulding County Commissioners for the school district to purchase the Parc Lane Training Center building, located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding.
The board entered into the agreement at a purchase price of $725,000, contingent on the purchase of the former Fritz House, located at 451 McDonald Pike, by the Paulding County Commissioners. That location would be the new home of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD).
On March 15, the Paulding County Commissioners authorized purchase of the former Fritz House.
On Tuesday, the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education approved the terms of the lease purchase agreement with Robert W. Baird & Co., in the amount of $745,000 to cover the cost of the building acquisition ($725,000) and bond proceeds to pay for cost of issuance ($20,000).
The building will be used as an alternative learning center, involving all schools in Paulding County.
“Like I said before, this is a great purchase for the district,” said Amstutz. “The best part is that we collaborated with the county commissioners, several agencies, the other school districts in the county and the Western Buckeye ESC (Educational Service Center).
“We think it’s going to be a win-win for everyone, especially the kids who will utilize the facility to become successful,” continued Amstutz. “We’re looking at taking occupancy in mid-to-late May, so we can have the facility ready to go when school begins in April.”
In his report, superintendent Ken Amstutz shared that an open house to tour the Paulding County Opportunity Center, an alternative learning center for students in the Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace districts, will be held Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Currently there are 38 students attending there, seven from Wayne Trace, seven from Antwerp and 24 from Paulding,” said Amstutz. “That program is doing very well, we’ve already had one student (from Paulding) finish up his work, and the staff is doing a wonderful job.”
“In the former Parc Lane building, the Western Buckeye ESC (Educational Service Center) has moved its offices there, and it’s been a good fit,” added Amstutz. “Once the commissioners get their work completed in the Fritz House, there will be even more space when (Paulding County) Soil and Water move out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.