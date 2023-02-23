NAPOLEON — The upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) tournament and the school construction were on the Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education agenda Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher reported that board discussed the upcoming OHSAA Division III basketball tournament that the district has hosted before.
“We don’t have any special preparations to do for this tournament,” said Belcher. “We have everything ready to go.”
Belcher also said that Cory Niekamp, the business manager for the district, discussed some updates to the middle/high school building.
“Cory talked about the roofing project for this summer,” said Belcher. “He also talked about six HVAC units to be installed next summer with the possibility of four added to that. If all 10 are not added next summer, the extra four will be added the following summer.”
In other news, the board:
• entered executive session but took no action.
• approved FMLA leave for several individuals.
• approved employment and transfers for several individuals.
• accepted the resignations of Brittney Hanson, elementary school aide; William Inselmann, social studies teacher; and Bonnie Franz, bus driver.
• approved athletic coaches for the spring 2022-23 and fall 2023-24 school years.
• approved the substitute teachers list.
• approved Bev Curtis (hearing) and Janice Knepley (medical records) for the kindergarten clinic, April 12-14, paid at tutor rate.
• approved maintenance and construction agreements between the City of Napoleon and Napoleon Area City Schools to install improvements on school district property.
