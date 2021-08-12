The following guidance from the Ohio Department of Health can be used to address COVID-19 exposures in K-12 in-person learning environments and on required school transportation (school buses). Consult with your local health department if you have questions or concerns about quarantine procedures.
Note, this guidance applies for contacts who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 should follow standard isolation procedures.
• Quarantine is not necessary for students and adults possibly exposed to COVID-19 in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status, if all the following prevention measures have been in place:
• Masking for students and staff (regardless of vaccination status).
• Physical distancing is maximized (at least three feet between desks).
• Documented COVID-19 prevention policies (e.g., identification of individuals experiencing symptoms, strategies to increase ventilation, protocols for cleaning, etc.).
• If not all prevention measures listed above were in place, quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students and adults provided they adhere to the following precautions: Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed three to five days after exposure has come back as negative.
In addition:
• Self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure; unless symptoms develop, individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities.
• Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate away from others and be evaluated for COVID-19. Testing may be recommended in coordination with the local health department, school, healthcare provider, or parents/guardians.
• If they test positive, they should isolate for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started (or the date of the positive test if they have no symptoms).
• Note: A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer vaccine) or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson vaccine).
• If not all prevention measures listed above were in place, quarantine is not necessary for students and adults who are not fully vaccinated if the person who was exposed was wearing a face mask consistently and correctly, and physical distancing was maintained. However, they should take the following precautions:
• Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed at least five days after exposure has come back as negative. While this negative result would allow them to discontinue masking in school after day seven, we encourage them to continue masking.
• Self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure; unless symptoms develop, individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities.
• Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate away from other and be evaluated for COVID-19. Testing may be recommended in coordination with the local health department, school, healthcare provider, or parents/guardians.
• If they test positive, they should isolate for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started (or the date of the positive test if they have no symptoms). Quarantine should be required if the student or teacher is not fully vaccinated, and layers of prevention were not in place as described above.
• If quarantine is necessary because layers of prevention were not in place as described above, it should last for at least seven days since the last exposure, and the contact should have a negative viral (PCR or antigen) test collected on or after day five. Individuals should watch for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 for 14days.
• During quarantine, contacts should be advised to stay home and away from others as much as possible.
• If they become symptomatic at any point, they should receive clinical evaluation or testing for COVID-19.
• The above guidelines for students and adults only apply to exposures occurring in classroom settings. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 outside of the school setting should refrain from attending in-person school and participating in organized sports or extracurricular activities throughout their quarantine period.
