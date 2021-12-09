The closing out of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) project, and dental outreach for Defiance Elementary School (DES) and Defiance Middle School (DMS) students, were topics of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher discussed the closing out of the OFCC project, which started with the issuance of bonds in 2014 for the construction of the current 6-12 building.
The district took significant occupancy in December of 2017 and officially opened the building in January of 2018. The official close out date of the project will be Dec. 19.
“We’re down to the final numbers for close out and the project is balanced, actually down to the penny, which is a testament to my staff,” said Swisher. “OFCC hires a third party to run through the numbers, he came in and we ran the numbers together, and all that’s left is for OFCC to sign off on it.”
“When you think about a $60,000,000 project, and it balancing to the penny, that’s quite remarkable,” said superintendent Bob Morton.
In his report, Morton shared that Health Partners of Western Ohio provided free preventive dental care to DES and DMS students.
A total of 185 students received dental exams; 179 received a dental cleaning; 179 received fluoride treatments; 265 had dental sealants placed; and 82 students were referred for additional treatment. The total value of services provided, at no cost to parents, was $34,372.
“I wanted to share the information, because I thought it was important for us to recognize the effort of Health Partners of Western Ohio,” said Morton.
Morton went on to share the Transportation Safety Administration has extended the facial covering requirement for public transportation through March 18.
The superintendent also shared the Defiance County Health Department will administer vaccine clinics for youth in Defiance County from the ages of 5-11 on Dec. 7 and again on Jan. 7, 2022 (for the second dose), at DES from 3-5:30 p.m.
Last but not least, Morton discussed an upcoming assembly at 12:30 p.m., on Jan. 6, 2022, for DMS students at the Defiance Community Auditorium. Robert Post will present, “How to Survive Middle School.”
“Robert Post is a nationally recognized speaker who speaks a lot on transitioning from middle school to high school,” said Morton. “He is funded by the Ohio Arts Council, and our local Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) reached out to us to see if we had and interest, and of course we did.
“His presentation is multi-media, highly interactive and he has a little five-minute video I will share with you (the board) after the meeting,” added Morton. “He’s been on the “Today Show” and on David Letterman, he’s the real deal. I’m very happy they reached out to us to bring him to us.”
Under new business, board member Garry Rodenberger publicly thanked long-time athletic secretary Linda Thomas, who will officially retire from her position on Wednesday.
Said Rodenberger: “I would like to thank Mrs. Thomas for the job she did in the athletic department, she will be missed.”
The board went into executive session to discuss employment and to consider the purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved the November 2021 financials.
• OK’d waving the exit conference for the fiscal year 2021 audit.
• voted Michael Wahl as president pro tem for the January 2022, organization meeting, and set the date for the meeting as Jan. 12, 2022, at 5 p.m.
• approved temporarily adopting modified education requirements for substitute teachers in accordance with the law (Senate Bill 1) during 2021-22.
• OK’d an employment agreement addendum for tuition reimbursement for Beth Lewis, associate director of student services.
• voted for maternity leave for Jessica Sharp from approximately April 10, 2022, through the end of the school year.
• accepted a letter of retirement from Susi Blank, effective June 1, 2022. Blank has served the district for 42 years.
• accepted the resignation of Amy McDonald, head girls’ tennis coach and boys’ assistant tennis coach.
• approved the employment of the following individuals: Jenna Gibson, high school Spanish teacher, effective Nov. 29; Damion Colburn, bus mechanic, eight hours per day, effective Dec. 13; Brandon Behnfeldt, girls’ basketball varsity assistant coach and elementary girls’ basketball; and Jordan Davis, girls’ basketball freshman assistant coach and elementary girls’ basketball.
• OK’d the school calendar for 2022-23.
• voted for the following student activity budget and objective revisions: National Honor Society, increase expenses $528, decrease revenue, $270.
• approved the updated NwOESC substitute teachers list for 2021-22.
• adopted a resolution naming Tim McDonough of The Crescent-News to the 2021 OSBA Media Honor Roll.
• accepted the following donations: craft supplies and decorations from JoAnn Fabrics with a value of $1866.10; $2,300 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters to the high school athletic department to be used for dumbbells in the weight room; and $700 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters for a mat sterilizer for wrestling.
