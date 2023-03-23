ARCHBOLD — Archbold Area Schools’ board of education received approval of its precautionary plan at Monday night’s regular meeting.
As previously reported, the board had approved on Feb. 27 its plan to move forward with a levy on the May 2 ballot. On March 14 the board received its approval from the Ohio Department of Education.
Dr. Jayson Selgo, Superintendent of the Archbold Area Schools, said that the precautionary plan was necessary after the last five-year forecast.
“When we submitted our five-year forecast in November it showed that in the third year of that forecast the school district would be in negative spending,” said Selgo. “That sends up red flags to Columbus that we have to take preventive measures and there are a few options. The first option is to put a levy on the ballot — and that’s the option we chose. The second option is to make a plan for the eventuality that a levy fails or is not an option ... .”
The district had already taken steps in cost-cutting measures, and Selgo said at February’s meeting that the district would continue to make reductions in expenditures where it can. He indicated that if the levy does not pass, other options would have to be considered.
Christine Ziegler, board treasurer also commented on the plan.
“The plan is an array of expenditures and revenues to see that we are in the black in that third year,” she said. “It includes the two options for us. The first is the levy. The second option is expenditures we need to reduce if the levy does not pass. The narrative attached to the plan basically explains the potential revenue sources and expenditure options in both scenarios.”
Elementary Principal Andrea Thiel reported that kindergarten registration screening for the 2023-24 school year was Monday and Tuesday. She said that as of March 10 there were 79 children registered, compared to 84 last year during the same time period.
Thiel also said that the elementary school will hold the Scholastic Book Fair Monday-Thursday. Except for Monday, when it opens at 8:30 a.m., the fair will be open at 7:45 a.m. throughout the week.The Washington, D.C. trip for eighth graders will be well attended, according to Middle School Principal Matt Shields.
“We have 80 students and 18 adults scheduled to visit our nation’s capital,” said Shields. “Highlights will include a tour of the Capitol, participating in a wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, a visit to Mount Vernon and a dinner cruise on the Potomac.”
The group plans to leave at 6 a.m. on May 4 and return to Archbold around midnight on May 6.
Royal Short, high school principal, reported that the junior class has worked hard to make prom a reality on April 29.
“They have led fundraisers and worked the AHS concession stands to raise money for the prom,” said Short. “The junior class prom committee has been meeting to plan the menu and the theme for decorating this year. ... They plan to host after-prom in the new wing of Sauder Village. AHS will host the walk-ins at 5 p.m.”
In other news, the board:
• approved retirement for Kathy Breeding, long-time employee of the district for 46 years. She was thanked for her service and wished happiness in retirement.
• heard from Short that on April 28 the high school will host the annual senior citizen luncheon. Entertainment also will be provided that day by students.
• accepted donations of $25 from the Class of 1966 in memory of Gary Rice, to be given to the FFA program; $550 from an anonymous donor for the student lunch program.
• approved the distribution of proceeds from the high school concessions account to various school activity accounts and organizations.
• approved several supplemental and volunteer contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
• approved an overnight trip for eighth-graders to Washington, D.C., May 2-4.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school football team to Trine University, July 24-25.
• approved a special meeting at 4:45 p.m. on April 24 for a hearing of employees being considered for retire/rehire.
• approved a contract with Julian & Grube at a cost of $2,200 for agreed-upon procedures by the Ohio Department of Education Medicaid School program for fiscal year 2024-25.
