OAKWOOD — The Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education met here in regular session on Tuesday evening, hearing a report from the Oakwood school principal on security grants and other topics.
Prinicipal Jana Hiltner reported that state testing is underway and that she is looking for ways to build relationships and get community involved.
“One student came up to me in the hall before the testing and said, ‘Ms. Hiltner we are ready to show that we are the best students in the state of Ohio,’” Hiltner said. “Test scores are up this year better than ever. And we are also starting to do more things in the community, trying to get more involvement there.”
Hiltner said that plans are made for a sixth-grade field trip for Oakwood and Paulding students to go to Camp Lakota. “They will spend two days there doing activities to try to get relationships built before our kids move to the other building,” she said.
Oakwood children attend Oakwood Elementary until sixth grade before moving to classes at Paulding in the seventh grade. Therapists now have a large sensory room in which to meet with students this year while a mural is planned for one of the hallways. Hiltner’s hope is that community members will help paint it.
“We are doing those kinds of things to spruce up the building and get the community more involved,” she added. After her report, President Matt Stoller asked, “Is this the first year for the camp?”
“It is,” said Hiltner. “We just need to build on that.”
Superintendent Ken Amstutz added, “There are a lot of team building things between the fifth and sixth grades to start to bring them together. They did something in the fall too, I believe.”
“They meet once in the fall and have always done that,” added Hiltner. “And in the spring to go to the other building. This (the camp) is more structured. It also gives a chance to the adults and teachers to see the kids for who they are. The sixth-graders of Paulding already have that relationship (between student and teachers) whereas the Oakwood kids don’t have that. So this is a way to make the faces a little bit more familiar. ...” Teachers, guidance counselors and high school kids will be at the two-day event. Amstutz reported state K-12 safety and vulnerability grants of $100,000 were given for each of the district’s buildings. He also said that another $100,000 that Kim Sprague, former district treasurer, had requested for the Opportunity Center was also expected.
He said the $400,000 is expected this year and will be used for fencing for Paulding Elementary, GPS for buses, updates to security in the buildings (especially the security camera system, secured entrances at the Opportunity Center and updates to key fobs).
“We have most of the money spent, but there still will be some opening for some other things as well,” said Amstutz. “Once we know we have the money in hand we can move forward. ... We will get there, but we’re not going to do anything until we have the money in hand. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks or so we will.”
In other news, the board:
• approved several contracts: certified personnel, one-, two-, three-year and continuing contracts; classified personnel, one-, two-, three-year and continuing contracts; one confidential employee, two-year limited contract for Doug Bashore.
• rescinded one-year, limited, extracurricular contracts with Jessica Schultz, seventh/eighth- cheer advisor; and Kynsie Edwards, varsity assistant cheer advisor.
• approved three-year administrative contracts with Eric Deisler, Paulding Middle School principal; and Mary Born, Paulding Elementary School principal.
• raised minimum GPA for all student-athletes from 1.0 to 1.5 effective the 2023-24 school year.
• approved students for graduation pending completion of requirements.
• set May 12 as a professional development day for working on curriculum. Classes will be cancelled for the day.
• met in executive session to consider employment and compensation of public employees.
