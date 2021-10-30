ARCHBOLD — On Tuesday evening, the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) governing board held their regular meeting.
Brian Baker, legislation liaison, reported that the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Board of Trustees has chosen to end its affiliation with the National School Boards Association (NSBA).
According to OSBA CEO Rick Lewis the decision was prompted by NSBA’s recent letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings.
Regarding legislation, Baker reported:
• the Senate unanimously passed HCR 35, which now invalidates the proposed amendments to rule 3301-35-04 of the Ohio Administrative Code.
• the Senate unanimously passed SB 229, which would temporarily extend the deadline to April 30, 2022, for a school district to submit a blended learning model to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) for the 2021-22 school year.
Some of the other requirements included: requiring each school to complete and submit within 90 days a remediation plan to address the learning loss students experience during the COVID-19 pandemic; and allowing districts to develop a remote learning plan.
• the House Criminal Justice Committee accepted a substitute version of HB 99, which would exempt the requirement that peace officer basic training be obtained by certain employees whom a board of education authorizes to be armed in a school safety zone and require that the employee meets or exceeds the training requirements for concealed handgun licensees to be eligible.
The substitute bill also requires school boards to provide public notification if they have authorized one or more persons to go armed within a school.
Additionally, the bill includes requirements for a person authorized to go armed within a school safety zone and adds several various training requirements.
Homer Hendricks, the CFO-treasurer, shared that auditors have begun their annual review.
He also shared about health reimbursement arrangements as another part of our insurance offerings due to changes at the state and federal levels.
Mr. Hendricks shared about the grant updates on the agenda with a focus on the Emergency Connectivity Fund providing devices to students and staff.
Chad Rex, director of technology and operations, shared that the technology assessment on our Google Workspace environment was completed.
The technology department will be reviewing it over the next month.
Rex informed the board that the technology and operations department continues to work on the development of the new technology, maintenance and scheduling request software.
Superintendent Kerri Weir congratulated Brian Baker for his recent honor with Four County Career Center’s “Distinguished Service Award.”
Baker has served for 26 years on Four County’s board as well as NwOESC.
Weir also reported that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Monday updated its official COVID-19 protocols for close contact in school. The new ODH guidance is voluntary to schools and includes “mask to stay” and “test to play” options.
In other news, the board:
• heard a report of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NwOESC and the College of Education and Human Development of Bowling Green State University for student teacher placements in NwOESC classrooms effective Aug. 1, 2021-Aug. 1, 2024.
• accepted resignations from the following paraprofessionals: Cristy McKimmy, effective 10/19/2021; Kathleen Moll, effective 10/22/2021; Emily Nardone, effective 11/4/2021; and Jodi Ordway, effective 10/14/2021.
• heard a summary of 2022 benefit increases for health, dental, vision and life.
• entered into executive session for the purpose of investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee was made. No action was taken during the session.
The next meeting will take place on November 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.
