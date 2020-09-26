ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met Sept. 2, recognizing a staff member for her service.
The board recognized Lindsey Eckley, intervention specialist, for being awarded State Board District 1 Ohio Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Kerri Weir also shared several updates with the board. NwOESC has implemented a website dashboard to report agency staff and IEC/Opportunity School staff and student-positive COVID cases. Health department ordered quarantines and isolations have impacted some staff and students so far this school year.
She noted that rate setting will be taking place soon for 2021 health, dental and vision benefits for those participating in the NBHP consortium.
In addition, a preliminary planning meeting was held recently regarding safety and security efforts at the main building and IEC/Opportunity School. In addition to routine/required drills, the main office and IEC/Opportunity School will be conducting tabletop emergency tests for the ODE safety requirements this year. Other discussion items included exploring ALICE training refresher option and minor building and procedural enhancements.
Josh Clark, director of curriculum, instruction and professional development, reported that the curriculum and professional development department has successfully kicked off professional development offerings. It has tailored many of the professional opportunities to fit the schedules of the educators and districts it serves, namely by launching the #PDGoesPM initiative.
Chad Rex, director of technology and operations, highlighted the deployment of the Remind application at IEC, which is being used by staff to communicate with parents and students. Principal Troy Slattman also is using Remind for urgent messaging.
Approved were agreements with Holy Cross Catholic School, St. Augustine Catholic School, St. John Lutheran School-Freedom Township, St. Mary Catholic School and Sylvania City Schools.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of Gabrielle Behrens, intervention specialist; Jonathan Chase, adapted PE teacher; and Colleen Stewart, paraprofessional.
Also approved were certified limited and classified limited staff contracts. Hired were 21st Century teachers, program assistants and substitutes.
In other business, the board:
• heard legislative updates.
• was reminded that Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) Capital Conference, which will be held virtually from Nov. 7-10. Appointed were Nona Rupp as the delegate and Jim George as the alternate delegate to the business meeting.
• approved numerous student teachers.
• appointed Jill Gilliland and Josh Clark as Title IX coordinators for the purpose of coordinating NwOESC’s efforts to comply with applicable federal regulations regarding nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities for 2020.
• approved the agreement for energy-saving projects, emergency projects and a solar array with Dynamix Energy Solutions.
• okayed Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to serve as legal counsel.
• approved a resolution authorizing a loan or lease purchase financing relating to the acquisition of energy conservation improvement to educational facilities in a principal amount not to exceed $1,000,000.
• reviewed numerous policies.
• learned that the ESC was awarded a wellness grant to help promote staff health and well being.
