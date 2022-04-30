ARCHBOLD — Planning for the 2022-23 school year with facility upgrades and professional development was the focus of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s meeting (NwOESC) on Tuesday.
Superintendent Kerri Weir reported that the Four County Career Center superintendent search is underway with Round 1 interviews that were set for the end of the week. Tim Meister has announced his plan to retire.
Weir also updated the board on the Everside Health Clinics (formerly Activate Healthcare) which remain popular with staff who elect health/medical coverage for self and/or family members. The clinics are located in Archbold, Defiance, Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon with Archbold being the location with the highest usage.
On April 20, the Archbold Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Leo Wixom, provided ALICE training to NwOESC and NBEC staff who work primarily out of the main office. Approximately 65 individuals participated.
The trainings are part of our larger focus on safety and security, and included information, discussion and simulation. It is anticipated additional trainings will be held in the future, at both the ESC Main Office and the Independence Education Center/Opportunity School.
Planning for the 2022-23 school year is underway with bus and van driver training taking place on Aug. 1 at Archbold High School. District drivers have an option to attend virtually.
Legislative liaison Brian Baker reported that Ohio House Bill 95 was signed into law. The bill appropriates $338 million in fiscal year 2022 to the federal school lunch program.
Baker also said that Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 135 (SB 135), which requires school districts to include career advising policies information on career fields with associate degrees and certificates and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
The bill requires the state superintendent of public instruction, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education and director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to develop a statewide apprenticeship program for high school students.
SB 135 also modifies an existing property tax exemption for qualified renewable energy facilities to require coordination with JVSDs and career-tech centers, among others, to train individuals for careers in wind or solar energy.
In other news, the board:
• approved annual service agreements with Archbold Area Local Schools, Defiance City Schools, Evergreen Local Schools, Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Liberty Center Local Schools, Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Pettisville Local Schools and Stryker Local Schools.
• accepted retirements from Sharon Cox, job trainer; Phyllis Lero, paraprofessional; and Daniel Sechrist, adapted physical education teacher.
• accepted resignations from Alexandria Cheney, paraprofessional; Lindsey Eckley, intervention specialist; Becca Harvey, remediation teacher; Bobbie Jo Repp, payables accountant; Alicia Shook, intervention specialist; and Tara Tietje, intervention specialist.
• approved Summer Honors Academy teacher Jacob Palte; and Annie Rose-Arnett, student teacher from BGSU; fall semester 2022 placed with Michelle Winters.
• set June 20 as the date for the observation of Juneteenth holiday this year.
• entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee, or official. No action was taken upon exiting the session.
