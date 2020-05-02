ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met Wednesday by teleconference, hearing numerous updates from staff.
A moment of silence was observed for staff members who recently passed away. ESC staff member Maureen Brooks (22 years as paraprofessional at Defiance City Schools and the Independence Education Center) and former ESC staff member Rhonda Bockover (15 years as paraprofessional in Edon, West Unity, Defiance, and the Enrichment Center).
Ohio School Boards Association student achievement liaison Christine Smallman shared information on the recent graduation ceremony guidance provided by the Ohio Department of Education, which requires districts and local health departments to collaborate on plans. Smallman also shared a Facebook page devoted to high school seniors in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, providing support and encouragement to area students through an “adopt a senior” initiative.
Director of curriculum, instruction and professional development Kris Dobbelaere reported that the curriculum team has been working with districts to support their work, as well as facilitating Virtual Teacher Talks K-12. Virtual meetings also have been held with guidance counselors, elementary, middle school principals, high school principals and curriculum directors. She also noted that the Summer Honors Academy, which was scheduled to be held in June, has been cancelled. Work has continued to support districts in the Ohio Teacher Evaluation process due to the many changes that have occurred. Consultants have continued to offer online book studies and will continue to offer these in the summer months.
Director of technology Chad Rex reported that the technology leaders network meetings for March and April have been conducted via web conference, with the last of the year set for May 22. Rex has facilitated two separate web conferences for technology leaders that were focused on specific topics, telephony products for remote work and student data and privacy. The latter topic meeting involved a national expert, Linnette Attai, who presented and responded to questions.
Rex also coordinated an agreement with RingCentral to provide free accounts for 90 days and deployed telephone numbers to 37 staff members. This service provides staff the ability to send and receive phone calls via a web and mobile app. Personal phone numbers are protected. This service ends on June 26.
The ESC also has purchased 65 Zoom accounts through NWOCA and MCOECN’s special purchasing agreement. Rex relayed that he has had several training sessions with staff. He also noted updates on a network project that is creating work and cost efficiencies. In addition, Rex has been working with Matt Gilroy, executive director at Fulton County Economic Development, and Mike Remer, NwOESC career coach, to implement a virtual job fair. This opportunity will be conducted weekly on Wednesday mornings and connect employers with high school students.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared an update on filling the main office building maintenance technician position due to the retirement of Stuart Schnitkey. Round 2 interviews will begin in early May.
The Bryan City superintendent search is well underway, as the district contracted with NwOESC for administrative search services. Weir has been facilitating virtual weekly networking meetings with area superintendents, as an opportunity for the group to discuss topics and issues of interest and learn from one another as the health crisis is navigated.
Due to the health crisis, NwOESC is postponing some staff-focused events, including Administrative Professionals Day lunch out and an end-of-year celebration for staff. To date, tentative plans include:
• bus and van driver training, Aug. 3, Archbold High School auditorium.
• new staff orientation, Aug. 4.
• administrators’ conference, Aug. 7.
• annual fall staff meeting, Aug. 11.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Napoleon Area City Schools, St. Augustine Catholic School, Archbold Area Local Schools, Bryan City Schools, Central Local Schools, Edgerton Local Schools, Evergreen Local Schools, Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Holgate Local Schools, Liberty Center Local Schools, Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools, North Central Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Patrick Henry Local Schools, Pettisville Local Schools, Stryker Local Schools, Swanton Local Schools and Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.
• approved the retirements of Janet Lembach, job trainer; Sandra Wilhelm, paraprofessional; and Rhonda VonDeylen, paraprofessional.
• approved the resignations of Scott Gill, school psychologist; and Samantha Cares, intervention specialist.
• approved a contingency plan for the 2019-20 school year in the event school is closed for more than the hours permitted under board policy and state law.
• approved a resolution regarding school closure and employee evaluations during pandemic closure.
• approved membership in the National School Boards Association.
• approved a motion to honor employees for staff appreciation week, May 4-8.
• okayed the IEC/Opportunity School calendar for 2020-21.
