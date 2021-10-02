ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center had its regular meeting at its offices here on Tuesday evening.
At 6:30 p.m., Vice President Ron Crawford called the meeting to order and proceeded with reports:
•OSBA legislative liaison, Brian Baker, reported that Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of the Ohio Vax-2-School program, providing 50 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education, open to ages 12 to 25.
DeWine also agreed to prioritize required background checks for school bus drivers, educators, nurses and other health care professionals.
The Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee held sponsor testimony on SB200, sponsored by Sens. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) and Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo), which requires a school district to allow a senior student enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to re-enroll in that grade in the 2021-22 school year, regardless if that student met graduation requirements, and require the student to be eligible for interscholastic athletics.
The committee also held sponsor testimony on SB214, which would require the state superintendent of public instruction to develop model curriculum on Asian American history and require schools districts to include instruction in Asian American history for K-12 students starting in the 2022-23 school year.
The House Primary and Secondary Education Committee passed and accepted a substitute version of SB1, which would require students who enter the ninth grade for the first time on or after July 1, 2022, to complete at least one-half unit of instruction in the study of financial literacy.
•CFO/Treasurer, Homer Hendricks, updated the board on local and federal grants including a new 21st Century grant for Hicksville Middle School and a School Navigator grant at the IEC. He announced the auditors would start their annual review in early October.
• 21st Century Site Coordinators
Defiance Middle School: Melissa Barnhart and Emily Clark.
Hicksville: Sandra Brown and Nathan Ferrell.
• 21st Century Teachers were announced: for Defiance Middle School — Tammera Busch, Olivia Fett, Mary Frank, Kelly Gerken, Amy McDonald, Melissa Morton, Sara Ohm, Amanda Remaklus and Jackalyn Siebenaler; Hicksville — Jamie Altman, Amy Karacson, Linda Linquist, Melissa Miles, Ryan Miser, Jarod Rosebrock, Madison Stockman, Heather Taylor, Heidi Turnbull and Rachel Wehrman; Holgate School, Julie Schroeder; Patrick Henry Elementary — Susan Shanks and Taylor Ulik; Wauseon School — Christopher Thomas, Lauren Martinez and Trisha Yoho.
• 21st Century Program Assistant were announced: Patrick Henry Elementary, Heather Wanless; Wauseon School — Victoria Godsey and Susan Benson.
• 21st Century Specialized Education Assistant were announced: Holgate School, Lori Clady.
• 21st Century Drivers were announced: Holgate — Nancy Gerken, Ken Muntz and Thomas Muntz; Wauseon — Sabrina Hartson and Heidi Klingensmith.
• Student Teachers/Interns/Volunteers: Hannah Hoops, field experience as a University of Toledo Student, Fall Semester 2021, placed with Matthew Ferguson; Ashton Snow, methods placement as a BGSU Student, Fall Semester, 2021 placed with Christi Ranzau; Ashton Snow, student teaching as a BGSU Student, Spring, 2022 placed with Christi Ranzau.
•Appointed Andrew Hunter as Title IX Coordinator (along with Jill Gilliland who was previously appointed) for the purpose of coordinating the Center’s efforts to comply with applicable Federal regulations regarding nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities for 2021.
•NwOESC Business Advisory Council — The Annual Plan FY22 was reviewed.
•NwOESC Board of Education Vacancy Advertisements — Districts 6 and 8 vacancies are being advertised on our website, via social media and in area newspapers. Those interested should complete the application process by October 22, 2021.
The next meeting will take place on October 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, Ohio.
