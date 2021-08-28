ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board met for its regular organizational meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Among some of the concerns of the meeting were the center’s application for funding due in September. Homer Hendricks, CFO-Treasurer of the NwOESC said that the approval of the application is no longer tied to state funding but the paperwork remains a requirement of the state. Additionally, Hendricks shared the status of federal and state grants.
Chad Rex, director of technology and operations, reported on the status of Emergency Connectivity Fund opportunity that would assist with funding laptop purchases stating that the fund would help in the purchase of needed technology.
In other board news:
• donations were accepted for the Migrant Health Fair Fund: $1,500 from First Presbyterian Church-Findlay and $4,000 from Spectrum Eye Care-Findlay.
• resignations were accepted from: Meghan Deitrick, paraprofessional, effective July 27; Lisa Fox, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 2; Jodi Franks, paraprofessional, effective July 19; Tina Hicks, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 11; Debra Helwig, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 8; Rebecca Komisarek, paraprofessional, effective Sept. 2; Emillee Riehle, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 6; Myriah Rode, speech language pathologist, effective Aug. 22; Dustin Roth, paraprofessional, effective July 31; Laura Woloszyn, phys-ed teacher, effective Sept. 14.
• substitute teachers list was approved.
• the list of student teachers/interns/volunteers was accepted. Placed with Alissa Brown: Kylie Berner, Methods Placement, Fall Semester, 2021, and Student Teacher, Spring Semester, 2022. Placed with Laura Kamp: Debra Jones, internship, Summer Semester, 2021. Placed with Jody Mohring: Leah Miller, Methods Placement, Fall Semester, 2021, and Student Teaching, Spring Semester, 2022. Placed with Cheryl Shively: Carson Shull, Methods Placement, Fall Semester, 2021, and Student Teaching Spring Semester, 2022. Placed with Christi Ranzau: Ashton Snow, Student Teaching, Fall Semester, 2022; and Amy Trent, Methods Placement, Fall Semester, 2021, and Student Teaching, Spring 2022.
The next meeting will take place on September 28, 2021, at 6:30 pm at NwOESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.
